Okpebholo leads the way in education reforms— Aide

Okpebholo

THE ongoing reforms in Edo State’s education sector have reaffirmed Governor Monday Okpebholo’s unwavering commitment to making quality education accessible to every child and young adult in the state, the state government has said.

Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr. Fred Itua in a statement, yesterday, said: “Understanding the pivotal role of education in securing a prosperous future, Governor Okpebholo, upon assuming office in November 2024, declared a state of emergency in the sector. He immediately unveiled a five-point emergency action plan aimed at addressing systemic failures and repositioning education on a path of progress and sustainability.

“This bold intervention is now transforming public schools across the state. Many have likened it to a return of the “Red Roof Revolution,” a term that recalls the era of massive school renovations under former Governor Adams Oshiomhole. Governor Okpebholo is treading a similar developmental path with the phased renovation of public schools, prioritizing institutions in rural areas. Today, students in these communities can once again learn in safe and conducive environments.

“In addition to infrastructure renewal, the government has embarked on the recruitment of 500 new teachers, possibly alongside the regularization of thousands of casual educators into the civil service. This strategic effort underscores the administration’s resolve to not only provide quality facilities but also to ensure that skilled professionals deliver sound education. In bridging these gaps, Governor Okpebholo is investing in the state’s future while creating meaningful employment for its people.

“Tertiary institutions in the state are also benefitting from this reform agenda. A notable example is the recent successful induction of 128 stranded medical graduates from Ambrose Alli University, AAU, who had been denied professional entry for years due to institutional crises.

“Before this administration, AAU was plagued by turmoil, which threatened its very existence and credibility. These challenges largely fueled by undue interference and ill-advised policies of the immediate past administration led to a sharp decline in standards. From slashing the university’s monthly subvention to N41 million to mass disengagements of staff, AAU became a symbol of dysfunction.

“These harsh policies led to the de-accreditation of several departments, including Nursing Sciences, and left medical graduates stranded after spending a decade in school without professional induction.”

“Governor Okpebholo’s reforms have since reversed many of these setbacks. In December 2024, he approved an unprecedented increase in AAU’s monthly subvention from N41 million to N500 million. He also reinstated unlawfully dismissed lecturers and ensured the payment of outstanding salaries and allowances to both academic and non-academic staff. These bold moves have helped restore public confidence in the institution and its academic offerings.

“Governor Okpebholo’s leadership has reignited hope and restored dignity to Edo’s education sector. Students, parents, teachers, and stakeholders now see a state reclaiming its rightful place as a beacon of educational excellence in Nigeria.

“The stakes are high, but hope is alive. The excitement is real. Edo’s education sector is breathing again because a Daniel has indeed come to judgment. The glory days are returning, and the future is bright,” the statement added.