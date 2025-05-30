Okpebholo, Idahosa lead APC victory march in Benin after Appeal Court win

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

Major roads in Benin City, the Edo State capital, were brought to a standstill on Friday as Governor Monday Okpebholo, his deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led thousands of jubilant supporters in a victory march to celebrate their recent legal triumph.

The celebration followed Thursday’s ruling by the Court of Appeal, which reaffirmed the earlier decision of the Edo Governorship Election Tribunal that declared Okpebholo the rightful winner of the September 21, 2024, governorship election, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The rally drew a large crowd, including market women, youth groups, and party faithful, who took to the streets in solidarity and celebration.

Addressing the crowd, Governor Okpebholo declared that the repeated defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across various levels of the electoral and judicial process was a sign of divine intervention and the people’s unwavering support.

“The PDP is giving us reasons to celebrate in Edo State,” he said. “We defeated them at the polls, at the tribunal, and now at the Appeal Court. We will still defeat them at the Supreme Court. Their time is over in this state.”

Governor Okpebholo commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support for Edo State, crediting the president’s influence for the state’s recent developmental strides. He assured the crowd that Edo people would back Tinubu again in the 2027 elections.

He also accused the PDP of attempting to manipulate the judicial process. “All the money they stole in Edo was used in an attempt to buy judgments, but the judges stood firm and delivered justice,” he said. “Those who tried to steal the people’s mandate are now crying foul.”

Highlighting ongoing projects, the governor noted that Edo is currently witnessing infrastructural development, including the construction of the state’s first flyover at Ikpoba-Hill in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, with plans for additional flyovers underway.

Governor Okpebholo assured residents that under his leadership, the state would continue to enjoy practical governance and sustained development.