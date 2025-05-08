Okpebholo carpets Peter Obi over election victory’s comment

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo State, Sen Monday Okpebholo has rejected the recent assertions made by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 202 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi regarding the integrity of the September 21st 2024 governorship election in the state.

A statement by Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua said Obi’s claims, alleging that the election was not free and fair were not only unfounded but also disrespectful to the will of the people of Edo state who he said exercised their democratic right in a peaceful and transparent manner.

He said, “The Edo State Governorship Election was conducted by the highest standards of electoral integrity, as observed by both local and international observers. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ensured a level playing field, and the process was widely acknowledged as credible.

“Mr. Obi’s pronouncements are not supported by any credible evidence and appear to be driven by political expediency rather than a genuine concern for democratic principles. Regrettably, a figure of his standing would choose to undermine the democratic process with such baseless allegations.

“The Edo State Government urges Mr. Obi to retract his statements and respect the mandate freely given by the people of Edo State. We implore him to contribute constructively to the nation’s democratic discourse rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric.”.

“The peace and stability of Edo State are paramount, and Governor Monday Okpebholo will not allow anyone to jeopardise the hard-earned democratic gains made so far. The people of Edo State have spoken, and their voice must be respected.”