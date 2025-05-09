Okere appointed WAD Ambassador to Nigeria

By Emmanuel Iheaka

A security expert based in the United States of America, Dr. Sylvester Okere, has been appointed as the World Association of Detectives (WAD) Ambassador to Nigeria.

In a goodwill message, Okere, who is the Founding President of Strategic Groups USA LLC, as well as Champion Investigations & Security Consulting Services LLC, expressed gratitude to the Executive Board of W.A.D for the confidence reposed in him.

“I would like to officially announce my appointment as the WAD Ambassador to Nigeria.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed to represent the world’s eldest association of its kind, established in 1925. WAD is gearing to celebrate its 100th years of existence by September 2025.

“I extend my thanks and gratitude to WAD President, Wes Bearden, Esq, and the Executive Board of the World Association of Detectives.

“Thank you for your expressions of confidence in my leadership”, he stated.

Okere said “there is no association in the world where you would find industry mentors or have direct access to peers from over 89 countries of the world other than the World Association of Detectives”.

He noted that one of the goals of the appointment is to expand the door of friendship, collaboration, and business opportunities to peers of security and investigative industry across Nigeria and the African continent

Formed as a joint venture by the combined membership of the World Association of Detectives and the International Secret Service Association, WAD is a global alliance of investigators and security professionals with origin dating back to 1921.

With membership in over 89 countries around the world, WAD aims to promote and maintain the highest ethical practices in the profession of private investigators or security services and to eliminate unreliable, incompetent, and irresponsible members of the profession.