Oil and gas: Why we’re strengthening indigenous capacity with NOGOF 2025 — Ewanehi

In a renewed bid to strengthen its leadership position in technological innovation in the global oil and gas industry, Solewant Group has showcased innovative oil and gas products and solutions at the recent Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) held in Houston, Texas, United States of America (USA), and the just-concluded Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) 2025, held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

OTC represents a consortium of 15 non-profit entities dedicated to supporting the global energy sector.

This year’s conference was held from May 5 to 8.

At OTC 2025, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Solomon Ewanehi, represented by the company’s Group Executive Director, Mr. Matthew Aganren, made a presentation at the company’s exhibition booth at the Nigerian pavilion on May 6.

Solewant Group made the presentation before the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil); Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas); members of the National Assembly; Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Limited; Managing Directors of the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Nigerian independent companies; and members of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), and the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN).

Speaking during the presentation, Ewanehi noted that the company has excelled in manufacturing and supply of steel pipes, metals, fabrication and specialty coating solutions for 25 years.

According to him, the company is entering the next phase of its extensive development through a series of investments and expansions.

Ewanehi enumerated the company’s facilities to include: Multi-layer pipe-coating plant; concrete weight coating plant; pipe milling and steel fabrication facility; state-of-the-art laboratory; pipe storage and preservation facility; and pipe bend and fitting coating facility – with plant equipment installation currently ongoing.

He disclosed that the company will unveil the state-of- the-art pipe bend and pipe fitting multi -layer coating factory at its industrial park, Onne, Rivers State in June, 2025.

“Our vision is to be the first-rate world-class steel pipes and coating service provider for the oil, gas and water industry in Africa. Our mission is to provide excellent and reliable steel pipe and coating services, manpower training and research, using well-trained pipe/metals industrial experts and best modern technology to satisfy our clients,” Ewanehi explained.

He listed the company’s subsidiaries to include: Solewant Nigeria Limited, Pipe and Metals Industries Limited, Field Joint Coating Limited, Solewant Specialty Protective Coatings and Paints Limited, as well as Solewant Energy Institute.

“Our competence includes: Engineering design, Pipe manufacturing and provision of steel pipes, 3-Layer polyethylene pipe coating services, 3LPP to 5LPP pipe coating solution, Concrete weight coating solution, Steel pipe/metals fabrication and specialty coating solutions, Field Joint Coating Solutions, Cathodic Protection Solution and Manpower training services, Ewanehi added.

He noted that the company’s multi-layer pipe coating was commissioned since November 2016.

Ewanehi also told the global oil and gas industry stakeholders and top government functionaries that the company’s 5LPP Coating system provides five-layered polypropylene system on pipes.

“The Solewant Pipe Milling Plant is helping to cut the growing needs for steel pipes in upcoming projects in Nigeria, with Solewant steel pipe manufacturing technology that produces 12-inch to 56-inch line pipes to serve the oil, gas and water industries. In January 2022 and February 2023, Solewant Group received a seal of excellence when we won the Best Oil & Gas Contractor of the Year 2021 and 2022 Awards, respectively, given by News Direct for aiding the oil and gas industry through our steel pipe manufacturing, pipe coating investments, and expansion projects in Nigeria.

“Also, in June, 2024, Solewant Group won the Offshore Africa Oil & Gas Magazine’s Best Indigenous African Oil and Gas Contractor of the Year 2023 award in Accra, Ghana,” Ewanehi further explained.

He stated that the company’s solid reputation was built on consistency, expertise, clients’ satisfaction and efficient project delivery.

Speaking on the company’s future, Ewanehi stated that “our business plan and strategy is to continue to invest in People, Plants, Products and innovations required to build and deliver master class projects for our clients.”

At NOGOF 2025, Group CEO Unveils ‘Solewant Group Roadmap Plus’

Solewant Group also showcased its technological innovations at the just-concluded NOGOF 2025, held at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

At the conference, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Ewanehi announced the unveiling of ‘Solewant Group Roadmap Plus’ to deepen its advancement in technological innovation and also boost its contributions to Nigeria’s industrial development and energy transition.

The unveiling of the ‘Solewant Group Roadmap Plus’ was part of the company’s renewed commitment to its 10-year strategic vision.

Ewanehi, who presented a goodwill message at the opening ceremony of the conference, also restated the company’s commitment to Nigerian Content Development through the advancement of indigenous capacity and capability in the oil and gas sector.

While hailing the NCDMB for its continued leadership in promoting local content, Ewanehi also lauded the efforts of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) and the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) in deepening local capacity development.

“Twenty-five years ago, we began with a singular vision—to become a national leader in pipe coating technology, guided by a 10-year roadmap.

“That vision, backed by passion, innovation, and the support of institutions like NCDMB and PETAN, has transformed into something far greater; that is the reason why we are evolving in strategy with the unveiling of ‘Solewant Group Roadmap Plus’ for the next 10 years,” Ewanehi said.

Highlighting the company’s 25-year journey, Ewanehi explained that: “Our competence includes: Engineering designs, pipe milling and provision of steel pipes, 3-layer polyethylene pipe coating services, 3LPP to 5LPP pipe-coating solutions, concrete weight coating solution, steel pipe/metals fabrication and specialty coating solutions, field joint coating solutions and cathodic protection.

“Today, Solewant Group stands as a proudly Nigerian conglomerate because of the contributions of NCDMB, PETAN, OGTAN and the continuous patronage of our clients such as NLNG, SPDC, Chevron, Seplat Petroleum, Port Harcourt Refining Company, Exxon Mobil, Addax Petroleum, to mention just few. Since inception, we have successfully provided world-class services to over 100 clients in both onshore and offshore projects to date.

“This is taking us beyond the roadmap project. Now, we are writing new chapters in the story of Nigeria’s industrialisation and energy transition with our latest addition being the upcoming commissioning of Solewant Group Automated Bent Coating Plant. This is yet the unveiling of another world-class facility,” Ewanehi added.

According to him, “Solewant’s growth is a testament to what is possible when local content is not just a policy but a national philosophy—actively implemented, continually monitored, and boldly defended.”

Ewanehi, whose company was a Platinum Sponsor of NOGOF 2025, pledged continued support to local content development and called on stakeholders to deepen collaboration, foster innovation, and invest in sustainable growth.

Ewanehi also announced the upcoming commissioning of the Solewant Automated Bend Coating Plant, a new world-class facility that further underscores the Group’s dedication to technological excellence and sustainable industrialization.

“This milestone represents a new chapter for our Group, and for Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain as a whole,” he said.

“We are proud to be writing this story together with our clients, partners, and institutions that champion indigenous excellence.”

Ewanehi also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to building a globally competitive, Nigerian-led energy sector.

“We remain committed to building a future where Nigerian companies are not just competing, but leading on the global stage.”

Ewanehi described NOGOF 2025, as not just an opportunity fair, but a celebration of progress—”a place where ideas, innovations, partnerships, and investments intersect. It is a platform to not only showcase our capabilities but to reaffirm our shared commitment to a future led by local capacity, global standards, and sustainable development.”

He hailed the NCDMB, PETAN, OGTAN, and all partners and the stakeholders for upholding the banner of indigenous participation and excellence in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.