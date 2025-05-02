 Ogidi begins Delta PDP revival

PDP flags

By Emma Amaize, South-South Regional Editor, Jimitota Onoyume, and Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA — Emmanuel Ogidi, the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Zonal Caretaker Committee, South-South, appointed to take over the floundering PDP in Delta State, arrived in Asaba, the state capital, on Wednesday and began assessing the situation on the ground yesterday.

Delta State Governor and former party leader Sheriff Oborevwori defected to the All Progressives Party (APC) on Monday, joining his predecessor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and numerous other party members.

In an interview with Vanguard in Asaba, Ogidi stated that he had begun the party’s stock-taking and inventory to determine the party’s next move.

After speaking with some party leaders, the South-South caretaker chairman stated, “Many PDP supporters have called and visited me, stating that they are still party members and did not defect to the APC with anyone.”

Residents who spoke to Vanguard had differing opinions about the governor’s decision to join the APC.

“New things will continue to happen; if I recall correctly, this is the first time a sitting governor has switched parties, and they will say it is political,” Fred Anighoro told one of our reporters in Warri.

“All I want is for the governor to be in a good position to build roads, create jobs, pay salaries on time, fulfill his duties, and carry out other government functions.”

Tim Majemite asserted, “The governor’s action will create implosion within the APC since there will be power-sharing between the old and the new APC. They will sort themselves out, but obviously, the governor has deepened factional problems in his new party.”

A political reformer, who did not want his name mentioned, said, “It is clear to the governors that Tinubu will not allow a free and fair election. He has never been democratic enough to allow free and fair elections.”

“As governor in Lagos State, he never did, and as leader of Lagos State politics, he did not allow it. We saw the disgraceful development in the Lagos State House of Assembly, where members did not want a Speaker and sacked him, but Tinubu forced him on the House again. That is how undemocratic he is.

“The governor of Delta State and others who decamped to the APC, Tinubu’s party, did so for survival.

“They see that the head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will likely be appointed from the South-West, and already the head of the judiciary, the police, the army, and the DSS are all from the South-West, so under such a situation, you do not expect a free and fair election. The safest thing for them to do is pledge to return the president in 2027 to secure seats. This is not healthy for our democracy. I trust that Nigeria, as a country, in its way, will stop this threat to our democracy.”

Former aide to Oborevwori, who resigned his appointment on April 25, Victor Ojei, said that Delta State was not for sale to the APC.

Describing the defection as “sudden and shameless,” he declared, “The truth is simple: this defection is not for the good of Delta State; it is a cover-up—a tactical retreat to hide from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) scrutiny and escape judgment for years of public deception.”

“Deltans must resist this insult. It is not about the party anymore; it’s about survival, justice, and true leadership. “In 2027, the youths will speak. We will expose, oppose, and depose every betrayer of the people.”