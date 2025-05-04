Obaze, Obi’s strong ally, dumps Labour Party

Peter Obi

Mr Oseloka H. Obaze, a key ally of Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, has resigned his membership of the party.

Obaze disclosed this in a letter addressed to LP Chairman in Ochuche Ward 406, Ogbaru Local Government in Awka on Sunday.

Obaze, a former United Nations Diplomat was the Secretary to Anambra Government under Obi and had worked closely with him as an adviser and chieftain of the party until his resignation from LP.

He said his decision was to express his disapproval and protest the conduct of the April 5 governorship primary election of the party in Anambra.

According to him, by virtue of this letter, I hereby tender my resignation from the Labour Party (LP).

“The processes, conduct and outcome of the Labour Party governorship primaries held on April 5, 2025 in Awka, were fraught with outright irregularities, bothering on fraud and criminality.

“It was not in tandem with either the party’s Constitution and espoused core values or true tenets of democracy.

“As such, I hereby disassociate myself henceforth from the Labour Party,” he said.

Obaze told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) confirmed that “the letter was real and speaks for itself”.

Obaze also cited the leadershiip crisis in the LP at the national level and the refusal of leaders of the party to harmonise or reconcile the Julius Abure and Sen. Nenadi Usman factions.

He however did not disclose his next political moves.

Obaze resigned from PDP in 2022, one week ahead of Peter Obi, to the Labour Party.

He subsequently became Peter Obi’s campaign manager and one of the prominent brains behind the Obedient Movement.