Obasanjo commissions new 30 MVA substation in Abia

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has commissioned a new 30 MVA power substation constructed by Geometric Power Limited at Ogbor Hill, Aba, Abia State.

At the commissioning ceremony, Obasanjo commended the management of Geometric Power and Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, for their dedication to delivering steady power supply within the Aba ring-fenced area. He also urged the extension of the project to Umuahia and other parts of the state.

“Aba is the centre of industry, and it declined due to lack of power. Now, I am happy with what Geometric Power has become. When I first encouraged them, I wasn’t sure what would come of it. It was a trial. But now that I’ve seen the outcome, I’m glad I did,” Obasanjo said.

He continued, “If you had given up, there would be nothing to celebrate today. When you invited me, I wasn’t sure what to expect—but you’ve not let me down. I now urge you to urgently include the eight local government areas not yet covered. Energy powers development, and it can transform any institution.”

Governor Alex Otti, speaking at the event, recalled his involvement in supporting Geometric Power’s resurgence by assisting in fundraising efforts. He also praised Obasanjo for granting the initial license for Geometric Power and for establishing the Aba ring-fenced electricity distribution area—years ahead of the Federal Government’s approval allowing states to regulate power.

Governor Otti pledged to ensure that surplus power generated by Geometric Power would be extended to Umuahia, revealing that plans were underway to acquire the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

Earlier, the Chairman and CEO of the Geometric Group, Prof. Barth Nnaji, provided an overview of the Aba Integrated Power Project and expressed gratitude to Obasanjo, Governor Otti, and previous administrations in Abia State for their support in realizing the project.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Aba Power Limited, Barr. Ugochukwu Opiegbe, announced that the company would soon commence mass metering across all areas within the Aba ring-fenced zone.