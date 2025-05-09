Obasa pledges stronger bilateral relations with China

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, yesterday reaffirmed the State’s commitment to deepening international cooperation, particularly with China, as he received a a delegation of Members of the People’s Congress from China at the Assembly Complex in Alausa, Ikeja.

The visiting delegation, led by Wu Jing, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Congress, was in Lagos on a courtesy visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between China and Nigeria, with specific focus on Lagos State.

Welcoming the guests, Obasa described the visit as a landmark step in boosting diplomatic and developmental collaboration between both regions. He emphasized the strategic importance of Lagos as the 5th largest economy in Africa with a population exceeding 20 million, making it a prime destination for investments in infrastructure, commerce, technology, and cultural exchange.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly remains committed to fostering partnerships that will enhance legislative capacity and drive sustainable development. We believe this visit will open new avenues of mutual benefit between Zhejiang Province and Lagos State,” Obasa said.

Accompanying the Speaker were principal officers and members of the House including the Majority Leader, Noheem Adams; Deputy Majority Leader, Adedamola Kasunmu; and members Lukmon Olumoh, Stephen Ogundipe, Dr. Omolara Olumegbon, Jubril AbdulKareem, and Seyi Lawal. Also in attendance were the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, and the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Dr. Omoyele Quadri.

The Chinese delegation included Yan Yuqing, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos; Chen Genfang, Chair of the Education, Science, Culture and Public Health Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Congress; Zhang Genming, Chair of the Social Construction Committee; Chen Jiangfeng, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Foreign Affairs; and other high-ranking officials.

In his response, Wu Jing expressed appreciation for the warm reception, noting that the visit would foster greater cooperation, mutual understanding, and long-term friendship between Zhejiang Province and Lagos State.

Following a brief meeting and photo session, the delegation was taken on a guided tour of the Assembly complex, where they were familiarized with the legislative infrastructure and operations of the House.

The visit represents a significant milestone in the Lagos State House of Assembly’s continued drive to build global partnerships that support good governance and the vision for a Greater Lagos.