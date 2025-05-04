Obadan Shammah, electrical engineer, crowned Mr Ideal Nigeria 2025

It was a showcase of brains, brawn, and brilliance at the 16th edition of Mr Ideal Nigeria, where Obadan Shammah, an electrical engineer and Mr Ideal Ogun, emerged as the winner.

Crowned on May 4th at the luxurious Swiss International – The Vistana, VGC, Shammah claimed the title of Mr Ideal Nigeria 2025, succeeding outgoing king Daniel Olatunji. He stood out among a fiercely competitive lineup, with Augustine Umaja (Mr Ideal Benue) finishing as the 1st runner-up.

The newly crowned top six includes:

Mr Ondo, Oluwaseun Alabi – set to represent Nigeria at Man of the World in the Philippines

Mr Delta, Victor Obiageri – heading to Mister Earth in Colombia

Mr Lagos, Chidi Ernest – selected for Mister Tourism World

Paul Chidera, TikTok sensation – named Mr Ideal Nigeria ECOWAS, and will walk at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Accra, Ghana

Also making it to the Top 12 were standout representatives from Akwa Ibom (Caleb), Enugu (Troy), Abia (John Chibuike), Kano (Oluwakayode Oyedele), Abuja (Lyon), and Oyo (Ajadi Oludare).

Obadan Shammah will go on to represent Nigeria at Mister Africa International later this year.