Nwakaego Boyo soars higher

By Benjamin Njoku

Nwakaego Boyo, a renowned Nigerian creative leader is soaring higher. She was recently appointed as an Awarding Juror for the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

This prestigious role recognizes her outstanding expertise and contributions to the creative industry

Boyo is an actor and filmmaker with over 30 years of experience in the Nigerian industry. She’s the founder and managing director of Temple Productions, Temple Media, and Tempio M A I foundation.

As a jury member, Nwakaego Boyo will play a pivotal role in evaluating and celebrating innovative creativity in the industry. Her involvement will help shape the creative benchmark for the year and her expertise will shine on the global stage.With her extensive experience and knowledge, she will bring a unique perspective to the jury room, helping to identify and recognize the most groundbreaking and innovative work in the industry.

“I’m delighted to be serving as an Awarding Juror for the Cannes Lions 2025,” said Nwakaego Boyo. “I’m looking forward to bringing my voice to the Jury room to assess the groundbreaking creativity that will set the creative benchmark for another year.”

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is a premier event that celebrates creative excellence in the industry. The festival recognizes innovative work in various categories, including advertising, media, and technology.