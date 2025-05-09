NUC accredits all programmes in Novena University 

In a major academic milestone, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted full accreditation to all academic programmes at Novena University, Ogume.

This comprehensive accreditation covers crucial disciplines such as Medicine, Pharmacy, Law, Computer Science, and several others, highlighting the university’s academic strength and commitment to excellence.

The NUC’s confirmation came through a formal letter dated April 30, 2025. The document, addressed to both the Proprietor and Vice-Chancellor of Novena University, was signed by the Commission’s Director of Accreditation, Engineer Abraham Chundusu. The letter reflected the successful outcome of the recent accreditation exercise conducted by the regulatory body.

The following programmes at Novena University received full accreditation status from the NUC:Medicine and Surgery, Pharmacy, law, Computer Science, Cyber Security, software Engineering, information Systems, information Technology, Biochemistry, microbiology, mass Communication, sociology, international Relations and Strategic Studies.

Building on past accreditation successes just a year earlier, Novena University had achieved similar success. The NUC granted accreditation to other vital programmes, including: Nursing, Public and Community Health, Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Doctor of Optometry, Accounting,Business Administration, political Science, public Administration, intelligence and Security Studies.

This consistent pattern of full accreditation over consecutive years reflects the university’s unwavering commitment to academic development and educational quality.

Since its establishment in 2005 as the first private university in Delta State, Novena University has earned a strong reputation for academic excellence. Licensed by the Federal Executive Council, the institution has continually demonstrated a solid track record of achieving full programme accreditations from the NUC.

Beyond undergraduate programmes, the university has secured NUC approval to run several of these accredited courses at the postgraduate level, including PGD, MSc, MBA, and PhD degrees. This expansion allows Novena University to serve a broader academic community while deepening research and innovation.

Over the past two decades, the university’s innovative approach to education has shaped graduates who have excelled globally. Many of the academic programmes at Novena were among the first of their kind to be introduced into Nigeria’s university curriculum. This forward-thinking strategy has paid off, as graduates continue to perform exceptionally in various sectors, both locally and internationally.

Reacting to the announcement, Professor Godwin Nduka, Vice-Chancellor of Novena University, expressed immense satisfaction with the result. He credited the achievement to the institution’s highly qualified teaching staff, state-of-the-art facilities, and the commitment of the university community.

“There is nothing more soothing than seeing the positive results of one’s endeavours,” said Professor Nduka. “Our students can now study with complete confidence, knowing they are part of a fully accredited institution.”

Dr. Emmanuel Odishika, the university’s Director of Information and Public Relations, who has played a central role in the university’s growth since its early days, also shared his excitement. He described the 100% accreditation achievement as the perfect gift to all stakeholders as the university prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary in June 2025.

“This full accreditation is the best anniversary gift we could ask for,” Dr. Odishika remarked. “It reflects our hard work, vision, and dedication over the past two decades.”

With this development, Novena University reaffirms its place as a beacon of quality private education in Nigeria. Its consistent success with NUC accreditation signals to students, parents, and academic partners that the university continues to uphold high standards in both academics and administration.

The achievement is a call to action for prospective students seeking a reputable institution where excellence is not just a goal but a tradition. As Novena University steps into its next decade, it stands tall with a record of full accreditation, groundbreaking academic programmes, and a legacy of producing global achievers.