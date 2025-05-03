NTEEP launches its fifth edition training program to empower over 2,000 African startups

By Juliet Umeh

The Nomfro Technologies Entrepreneurship Empowerment Project (NTEEP) has officially announced the launch of its fifth edition, NTEEP 5.0, a free, Pan-African startup training program designed to empower over 2,000 early-stage entrepreneurs across the continent.

Running from May 12 to 30, 2025, the initiative continues its mission of providing digital tools, business education, and mentorship to Africa’s emerging startup ecosystem. Entirely virtual and accessible across borders, the training will feature interactive sessions and expert-led presentations, all tailored to equip participants with the skills needed to build resilient, scalable businesses.

Launched in 2020 by Nigerian tech entrepreneur Adams John Smart—popularly known as A.J. Smart—NTEEP was born out of the economic challenges faced by African businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its inception, the program has supported over 1,600 startups with access to capacity-building resources and vital digital infrastructure.

“NTEEP 5.0 is not just another startup workshop—it’s a movement,” said Smart, Founder and CEO of Nomfro Technologies. “Our goal this year is to continue bridging the knowledge and digital divide for African entrepreneurs, providing access to tools and training that many would otherwise not afford. We’re building a pan-African network of problem-solvers, and we believe that by empowering even one entrepreneur, we’re impacting entire communities.”

Themed “Fostering a Dynamic Ecosystem That Drives Growth,” this year’s program underscores the importance of collaboration, sustainability, and cross-border expansion for Africa’s next generation of business leaders.

In addition to training, NTEEP 5.0 will offer participants free access to a suite of business automation tools—including websites, CRM systems, HRM software, accounting tools, LMS platforms, and inventory management systems. These resources, often financially out of reach for many startups, are being provided pro bono as part of NTEEP’s commitment to digital inclusivity.

Aspiring entrepreneurs, youth-led ventures, and startup founders across Africa are encouraged to apply and join a growing community of innovators driving change from the ground up.