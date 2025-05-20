NSITF to partner NPC on social security, worker safety, data

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has called for a strategic partnership with the National Population Commission, NPC, to enhance service delivery and protect Nigerian workers.

NSITF Managing Director, Olawaseun Faleye, spoke during an engagement meeting at the NPC headquarters in Abuja.

A statement by the Fund’s Deputy General Manager and Head of Corporate Affairs, Alexandra Mede, said Faleye highlighted key areas for collaboration, including demographic data sharing, aligning social security efforts for both permanent and ad-hoc NPC staff, and providing risk assessment training for workplace health and safety.

He emphasized that such cooperation would not only strengthen the operations of both agencies but also serve the broader interest of Nigerians. “This partnership is mutually beneficial and a necessary step toward national development,” he said.

The NSITF boss noted the importance of sensitization on the Fund’s mandate and stated that similar engagements have already been held with other agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC.

He stated that “NSITF is present in all 36 states, with 62 branches across 13 regions, actively carrying out public awareness campaigns.”

Faleye also extended condolences to the NPC over the recent loss of two staff members during a census mapping exercise. He used the opportunity to highlight the benefits of the NSITF’s Employees’ Compensation Scheme, ECS, which offers compensation for workplace-related injuries, disabilities, diseases, and death. “In the unfortunate event of a worker’s death, their dependants will receive 90 percent of their monthly salary and support for the education of their children up to university level,” he explained.

Welcoming the NSITF delegation, NPC Director-General Dr. Ojogan Osifo expressed enthusiasm for the proposed collaboration. He praised Faleye’s initiative and presence, describing it as a positive step toward synergy between the two agencies.

Dr. Osifo outlined the NPC’s role in demographic projections and data-driven policymaking, noting that collaboration with NSITF could lead to more robust data for national planning.

“We see potential for joint efforts that will benefit Nigerians by improving the quality and relevance of the data we provide,” he said.

The engagement is part of Faleye’s broader campaign to raise awareness about the importance of enrolling workers in the NSITF’s compensation scheme and promoting safer work environments across the country.