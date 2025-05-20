NSF remains beacon of Unity – Obasanjo

Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the National Sport Festival (NSF) over the years served as a beacon of unity , rebuilding the bonds of peace and mutual respect after the Civil War.

This is contained in a statement titled ” A Triumph of the Spirit ” by his Special Assistant, on Media, Mr Kehinde Akinyemi, on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

The former President said that the sports festival would continue to bring people together, foster friendships across cultural divides.

Obasanjo , while eulogising the delegates to the GatewayGames, said sports transcend politics and language barriers.

“As we gather in Abeokuta for the 22nd National Sports Festival, let us reflect on the essence of these Games.

“Since its inception in Lagos in 1973, the festival has been more than a competition, it has served as a beacon of unity, rebuilding the bonds of peace and mutual respect after the Civil War.

“Today, it will continue.to bring people together, fostering friendships across cultural divides and preparing athletes for future challenges.”

He said that the true spirit of these games lies beyond medals or state rankings.

“It is found in courage, perseverance and the joy of participation,” emphasising that the thrill of competition is not about the scoreboard but about embracing the love of sport itself.

“The sacrifice, determination, and grit the qualities that brought each of you here are victories in their own right.

“For some, the journey to compete may not lead to a podium finish, but the effort and resilience shown are monumental achievements.

“These Gateway Games celebrate that indomitable spirit, the drive to push through pain, overcome obstacles, and pursue excellence.”

Obasanjo prayed that the games bring joy, unity, and the triumph of the human.