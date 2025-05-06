NSF: Odegbami appointed Ogun grand sports ambassador

L-R: Ex-International, Chief Segun Odegbami, receiving his letter of appointment as the Grand Sports Ambassador from the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun at the Olusegun Osoba Press Center on Tuesday, during the media briefing on the forthcoming National Sports Festival to be hosted by Ogun State.

By Tony Ubani

Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, has been appointed as the grand sports ambassador of Ogun State.

Also appointed were Tobi Amusan and Anthony Joshua.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, while unveiling these appointments, promised that the Gateway Games would be a benchmark for the National Sports Festival in the country.

Governor Abiodun presented the certificate appointing Odegbami as the state grand ambassador while speaking yesterday about the readiness of the state to host the 22nd National Sports Festival.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to perform this ceremony of unveiling Chief Segun Odegbami as our grand sports ambassador,” he said.

“The National Sports Festival will come and go but we’re already thinking of leveraging on the gains that will come from hosting the NSF.

“That’s where Odegbami will come in to help us maximise the sports economy.

“He had already given us the template of the Amsterdam Arena which we intend to replicate at the MKO Abiola Stadium.”