NSF: NSC disqualifies six athletes with anti-doping issues

The National Sports Commission (NSC) says it has disqualified six athletes from participating in the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Gateway Games.

NSC Director General (DG) Bukola Olopade disclosed to newsmen on Tuesday in Abeokuta that the disqualification is related to anti-doping issues.

He maintained that registered athletes with anti-doping issues cannot compete for scoring medals at the ongoing Gateway Games.

The decision is coming after a strategic joint meeting of the main organising committee (MOC) and the local organising committee (LOC) of the Games.

The Commission announced that this is in line with global best practices and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code.

Olopade charged all the participating states to take note of this and reiterates the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that every athlete competes clean.

“The issue of anti-doping is one important mandate of the Commission to ensure that Nigeria is devoid of drug problems at both domestic and international competitions.

“We are happy now that the national anti-doping law has finally been passed by our sports-loving president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the ripple effect of such a landmark feat must swiftly be felt in our sports, starting with the current National Sports Festival,” he stated.

The athletes affected are Marcus Okon, representing Akwa Ibom state in para athletics; Ayabeke Opeyemi, representing Bayelsa state in gymnastics; Shukurat Kareem, representing Lagos state in kickboxing; and Omole Dolapo Joshua, representing Bayelsa state in kickboxing.

Others are Ogunsemilore Cynthia, representing Bayelsa State in kickboxing, and Animashaun Sofia, representing Lagos State in para powerlifting. (NAN)