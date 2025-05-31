NSF: Gov Abiodun mourns Kano athletes

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident involving members of the Kano State contingent who were returning home after participating in the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) held in Ogun State.

A bus conveying the athletes was said to have been involved in a crash about 50 kilometres from Kano after passing through Kaduna State, claiming the lives of 20 athletes.

Abiodun, in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Saturday, said the incident had left him completely traumatized, especially given that the athletes were vibrant young people who were looking forward to a warm reception from their fans and families after proudly donning the colours of Kano State at the just-concluded Gateway Games 2024, and who had a bright future ahead of them.

Expressing condolences to the government and people of Kano State over the incident, Abiodun prayed for the repose of the souls of the athletes, saying that they were heroes whose patriotism and commitment to the cause of Kano State and Nigeria as a whole will never be forgotten.

He said: “It is indeed saddening and distressing that 20 gallant athletes who had represented Kano State at the just concluded Gateway 2024 games have lost their lives in the most traumatizing and painful circumstances.

“This is so painful. These were young people, budding stars who had a lot to give the country with their talents skills, and creativity. In particular, it is tragic that their beloved family members who were looking forward to receiving them after a memorable outing at the National Sports Festival will never get to see their beautiful faces again. Our prayers and thoughts are with their families and friends at this terrible hour.

“Having represented Kano with pride and distinction and made friends with their compatriots from across the 36 states, the athletes were heading home with joy, only for their lives to be cut short just before setting foot on Kano soil.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident, and we pray that Almighty Allah grants them eternal rest.

“I commiserate with His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and his cabinet, the Chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission, Umar Bala Fagge, and the people of Kano State over this most tragic and unfortunate incident. May we never witness this kind of incident again.”