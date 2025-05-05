NSChE holds 2025 public lecture, calls for urgent actions in Nigeria’s refining sector

The Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE), Edo/Delta Chapter, has called for strategic and immediate reforms in Nigeria’s oil refining sector, emphasizing the need for revitalization, technological advancement, and regulatory improvements.

This call was made during the society’s 2025 Public Lecture and Induction Ceremony, held at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE). The event, themed “Revitalizing Nigeria’s Refining Sector: Overcoming Contemporary Challenges”, brought together key stakeholders from the academia, industry, and government.

The lecture featured two keynote presentations from industry experts. First was Engr. MTH Williams (FNSE, FNSChE), MD Matwims Consult Nig. Ltd, who delivered a paper titled “Challenges and Strategic Pathway for Sustainable Development of Nigeria’s Refining Sector.”

In his presentation, he identified critical issues plaguing local refineries, including poor funding, obsolete technology, and off-spec products. He advocated for improved maintenance practices, regular personnel training, and financial discipline as essential pathways to sustainability.

The second speaker, Mr. Segun Okeni who is the Head of Technical Operations, AIIPC energy Nig. Ltd, while presenting his paper titled “Modular Refineries in Nigeria and Their Contemporary Challenges.” noted that the increase in number of modular refineries in Nigeria is a response to the persistent failure of government-owned refineries and heavy dependence on imported petroleum products.

However, he highlighted persistent obstacles such as crude oil supply shortages, financing issues, regulatory delays, and host community disruptions as challenges facing the smooth operations of modular refineries.

While aligning their thoughts and offering valuable suggestions that could help solve refining challenges in Nigeria, both speakers advocated zero tolerance for illegal refining and production of sub-standard fuels which they said are highly inimical to the economy and society.

They said the impact of illegal refining on the environment was devastating, in addition to the loss of lives of youths in their prime. It leads to disruption of oil and gas activities in the Niger Delta and negatively impacting on Nigeria’s economy.

They however, stressed the need to promote local refining capacities and enhanced product utilization through government purchasing agreements as well as support modular refineries in exporting surplus refined products to regional markets.

They also urged government to put measures in place to enable modular refineries to purchase crude in local currency to protect the economy and promote its agencies to fast-track licenses, permits and approval processes for modular refineries as well as provide clear fiscal incentives as enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The event was chaired by Engr. Asa Pokima (FNSE, FNSChE), who praised the NSChE for putting up the public lecture. He stressed the vital role of chemical engineers in processing crude oil and steering the nation toward energy security while emphasizing the urgency of restoring the Nigeria’s state-owned refineries to meet local demand and stabilize fuel prices.

The Chairman of the Chapter, Engr Dr. Teddy Odisu, an Associate Professor, while giving the vote of thanks, appreciated all in attendance for finding time to join the event, particularly the guest speakers who presented the papers.

Others present at the event were the Vice Chancellor of the federal university of Petroleum resources, Effurun, Engr. Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Prof. Doris Ogeleka; The CEO/Principal of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Effurun, Engr. Dr. S.E. Onoji, represented by the Director of Engineering, Engr. Dr. A.A. Adamu; The Managing Director of the Warri Refining and Petrochemicals Company, Engr. Efifia Chu, represented by Engr. S. Idiata; and the Regional controller of NUPRC (Warri), Mr. Ogunnubi, O.B represented by Dr. Mohammed Laminga.

Highlight of the event was the induction of two corporate members inducted into the society by the Chapter.