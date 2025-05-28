NSCDC mining marshals arrest 17 suspects in Kogi

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Mining Marshals of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC have arrested 17 suspects and impounded three trucks with 39 motor bikes using for illegal mining in Kogi state.

National Public Relations Officer of the Corps, CSC Afolabi Babawale disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the illegal mining syndicate operated in the Odiagbo – Okaba district of Ankpa Local Government area of Kogi State..

The NSCDC Mining Marshal squad is a collaborative effort between the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and the Ministry of Interior through the NSCDC with a mandate to combat illegal mining and protect Nigeria’s solid mineral assets.

Babawale said the raid was as a result of complaints from local residents over environmental degradation and public health threats allegedly linked to the illegal and unregulated mining activities.

“The recent crackdown in Kogi was led by the Assistant Commandant of Corps John Onoja Attah and it resulted in the arrest of 17 suspects. Three trucks were also impounded and 39 motor bikes used for the illicit business were also confiscated.

“The Commandant General of the NSCDC Ahmed Abubakar Audi has continued to reiterate the readiness of the NSCDC to take the battle to all the criminal elements that are feeding fat on the critical national assets of the country.

“The recent massive clear out of the illegal miners is also coming on the hills of the Kogi State government’s push for cleaner mining sector and the need to preserve fragile ecosystem and protect host communities”, he added.