NPSA calls for review of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy

The Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA) has demanded a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s Foreign policy to align with current international dynamics.

NPSA, while evaluating the performance of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy in the fourth republic, returned an uninspiring verdict.

It stressed that hopes had been dashed following the failure of the restoration of democratic order to boost the performance of Nigeria’s foreign Policy as expected.

The National President of NPSA, Prof Hassan Saliu, in a press statement titled: Nigeria’s External Outlook, expressed disappointment that Nigeria’s relations with African countries, especially those in the West African sub-region, have not been as cordial as envisaged, facing considerable obstacles in commanding respect and influence.

He added that Nigeria’s relegation from a leading nation in Africa to being a leading sub-regional player is a concerning development.

On China, Saliu drew attention to the perception of diminished influence and a subservient relationship, prompting many Nigerians to be wary of some agreements between the two countries.

According to him, though Nigeria appears to be enjoying good relations with the West, concerns remain about its level of independence.

He pointed out that the Trump administration in the United States seems not to be a friend of Nigeria, with the president’s utterances and actions somehow necessarily targeting the country.

Saliu identified domestic politics as the bane of Nigeria’s ineffective external relations, underlining the class structure that sustains perpetual dependence on the West for the sake of interest protection.

He highlighted some improvements in the opening years of the Fourth Republic, such as debt relief, relative visibility enjoyed in the politics of international organisations, hosting of some international meetings, and involvement in the performance of security functions across the world.

Saliu maintained that the progress made had declined over time, stressing that there is a capitulation of sorts in pursuing Nigeria’s foreign policy in the republic.

‘’Also, the number of citizens who keenly follow the policy has declined considerably due to their existential problems. Additionally, the leadership role it is playing in Africa has come under credible threats, with some African countries taking delight in deriding Nigeria. All these indicate that democracy has not significantly impacted Nigeria’s foreign policy in the current republic, ‘’ he said.

To address the underperformance of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy, Saliu explained that aside from its comprehensive review, the Federal Government must ensure proper funding of foreign initiatives, strengthen the research arm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and address pressing domestic problems.

He also recommended the democratisation of the foreign policy by engaging more Nigerians in it through deliberate floating of debates on its substance and giving information to the citizens, review membership in international organisations only to prioritise those that enhance national visibility, amend the 1999 constitution to ensure foreign policy objectives are more transparent and measurable, investigate the causes of low morale among the Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff and manage the national image in international relations.

He also urged the Federal Government to clearly define national interest and mitigate the contagious effect of Trump’s foreign policy, focusing on American national interest.

Furthermore, Saliu called on the federal government to clarify the thrust of Nigeria’s foreign policy to serve as a mobilisation tool, revive the culture of scenario-building and anticipatory steps in the foreign policy-making process, and boost the role of foreign policy in the country’s governance process.