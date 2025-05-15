Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi out of coma, recovering after emergency surgery

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is out of an induced coma and recovering well after urgent abdominal surgery that followed a collision with the goalpost during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester.

The 27-year-old Nigerian continued playing after the crash but was later subbed off, with Forest having used all available substitutions.

He was rushed to hospital on Monday, and underwent a complex, potentially life-saving operation on Wednesday.

The surgery went as planned, and he is now awake and with family.

Forest confirmed, “The seriousness of Taiwo Awoniyi’s injury is a powerful reminder of the physical risks in the game and why a player’s health and well-being must always come first.”

The club defended owner Evangelos Marinakis, who entered the pitch after the match, amid criticism from figures like Sky Sports’ Gary Neville.

The club stated, “His reaction was one of deep care, responsibility and emotional investment in one of our own… There was no confrontation with Nuno or others.”

Forest added, “We urge former coaches and players, and other public figures… to resist the urge to rush to judgment and fake news online… Let concern come before commentary.”

Awoniyi was chasing a cross from Anthony Elanga — who was in an offside position — when the injury occurred, sparking renewed debate over IFAB’s rule instructing officials to delay raising the flag in potential goal-scoring situations.

