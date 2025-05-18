Nottingham Forest keep UCL dreams alive with 2-1 win at West Ham

Nottingham Forest kept their hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification alive with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Knowing that anything less than a win would effectively end their chances of a top-five Premier League finish, Forest made their intentions clear early in the game.

Morgan Gibbs-White capitalised on a costly error by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola in the 11th minute, slotting home to give the visitors an early lead.

He dedicated his goal to teammate Taiwo Awoniyi, who recently underwent abdominal surgery.

Forest extended their advantage in the 61st minute when Nikola Milenkovic fired home a second, seemingly putting the game beyond the Hammers.

However, West Ham responded with a moment of brilliance from Jarrod Bowen, who reduced the deficit with a stunning volley, setting up a tense finale.

The hosts pushed hard for an equaliser during a marathon 16 minutes of stoppage time, but Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels came to the rescue with a vital late save to deny Niclas Fullkrug.

The result sees Forest remain in seventh place, but they now sit level on points with Manchester City and just one point behind Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United — all of whom also have fixtures on Sunday.

Vanguard News