Northern group accuses Gov Lawal of targeting Defence Minister with smear campaign

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State and his predecessor, Bello-Matawalle.

By Bayo Wahab

The Concern Northern Forum has accused Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State of masterminding a plot to smear the reputation of the Minister of State for Defence and former Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle.

The group also distanced itself from a controversial press conference held on Monday in Kaduna, where its supposed chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad Sani, accused the minister and the ex-governor of financial mismanagement.

In a sharp rebuttal on Tuesday evening, CNF Secretary Abubakar Suleiman described the event as a “shameful charade” allegedly sponsored by agents of the current Zamfara Governor, Dauda Lawal, with a N200 million bribe.

He said the aim was to smear Matawalle and distract from the real rot within the Zamfara government.

“Governor Dauda Lawal and his people have tried everything possible to tarnish Matawalle’s image. This time, they bribed a handful of desperate individuals with N200 million to hijack our platform and stage a scripted attack. We disown that charade in its entirety,” Suleiman said.

He maintained that the CNF neither authorised nor participated in the press conference and had previously warned Aliyu Sani not to drag the Forum into political vendettas.

“No meeting was held, no mandate was given. What happened was the personal decision of a few compromised individuals. They do not speak for us,” Suleiman stated.

He alleged that Lawal’s administration had diverted over N10 billion in local government funds to sponsor this and similar smear campaigns against Matawalle and the federal government while governance in Zamfara continued to deteriorate.

“Zamfara is on its knees. Insecurity is worsening, people are suffering, and instead of solving real problems, this administration is spending public funds on media stunts,” he said.

Suleiman further revealed that during Monday’s event in Kaduna, the group deliberately refused to stand with Aliyu Sani after learning that he had recruited non-members and thugs with offers of N200,000 each — funds allegedly traced to Dauda Lawal.

The CNF secretary also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to resist being used as a tool in political battles, stating that if anyone deserved investigation, it was Governor Lawal.

“We challenge the EFCC to look into the billions received and mismanaged by Dauda Lawal in the past two years. His hands are not clean,” Suleiman asserted.

“If those behind this plot do not retract their falsehoods and apologise publicly, we will explore legal options to defend the integrity of this Forum and the truth.”

The CNF reaffirmed its stance on transparency, justice, and development, insisting that it will not be used to settle political scores.

Vanguard News