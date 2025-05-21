Northern forum endorses Tinubu for second term, commends reforms

….raise concerns over recent deadly attacks by bandits, insurgents in North

….urge FG to redouble efforts to halt resurgence of terror groups.

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Northern Bridge Builders Forum (NBBF), a coalition of influential leaders from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, has thrown its weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, citing positive strides in security, economic reform, and national unity.

The Forum also formally endorsed the President for a second term in office, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, the convener of the Forum, Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya lauded the Tinubu-led government’s policies as transformative and pivotal to the nation’s long-term development, especially in Northern Nigeria.

“We commend the robust strategies being implemented and the efforts exerted by the administration in combating criminal elements across the country,” the Forum stated, referencing recent government security initiatives, including a proposed bill for the establishment of Armed Forest Guards.

While acknowledging progress, the group raised concerns over recent deadly attacks by bandits and insurgents in states such as Borno, Plateau, Zamfara, and Kaduna. “This is very worrisome and deserves attention,” they warned, urging the federal government to redouble efforts to halt the resurgence of terror groups.

On the economy, the Forum described President Tinubu’s subsidy removal and foreign debt repayments as bold and necessary. “The removal of fuel subsidy is a clear demonstration of courage by the President to save the country,” the statement noted, emphasizing that the savings are now directed towards critical sectors.

Although the Forum admitted that some policies have caused temporary hardship, it maintained that the long-term benefits would be significant. “We strongly believe that in the long run, they will lead to a more stable economic base for the nation,” it said.

In a significant move, the group expressed full support for the administration’s drive to implement Local Government Autonomy, describing it as a “clear step” toward grassroots development. “We call on the governors of all the states in Nigeria to support this effort by Mr President,” the Forum urged.

The Forum further praised Tinubu’s inclusive leadership style and commitment to national cohesion. “His inclusive leadership style and commitment to dialogue have fostered harmony among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and religious groups,” it added.

The Forum further called on Nigerians to exercise patience with ongoing reforms and resist forces attempting to derail the administration’s vision. “Together we shall make Nigeria great again,” they declared.

As part of its recommendations, the Forum urged the speedy passage of the Armed Forest Guards Bill, early provision of farming inputs to boost food security, and urgent economic interventions to ease citizens’ burdens.

The Forum’s final declaration was unequivocal: “In view of the aforesaid, the Northern Bridge Builders Forum hereby unequivocally endorses Mr President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027, to continue the good works he is doing.”