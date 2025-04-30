North Ukelle Road: Gov Otu sets generational standard

By Igwe Austin Kenor-Olom

In a practical demonstration of leadership prowess, passion for governance and empathy for the people, His Excellency, Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State has earned accolades from the entire Ukelle Nation, also known as Yala II State constituency as he delivers on his “People First” agenda by constructing the North Ukelle road.

To the people of Ukelle, if you must judge a man, one way to judge him is by what he says, a better way is by what he does, but the best way is by what he gives, and that is exactly the parameter of appraisal for which Governor Bassey Edet Otu has projected himself and his administration into a new height of excellence in governance by setting an unusual standard in the construction of the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade road that links up Oju L.G.A in Benue State.

Now, in a normal rural setting, it may be easy to find ongoing road construction projects, or even newly constructed projects especially by governments, but it is absolutely very rare to find the standard of construction processes being deployed like those on the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade road currently being utilized to achieve an exceptionally classic project with an intention to give it a long life span.

Nothing passes for a signature project for the people than the North Ukelle road example being delivered by the God-fearing Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Senator, Apostle Bassey Edet Otu.

The project itself, under the brilliant supervision of a much respected son of the land, Hon. Dr. Ochim Julius Okputu, has been executed as best as professional expertise can guide, putting in place high hydrological channels for drainage control, construction of quality culvets from the failed existing culvets and even as much as constructing standard bridges where necessary on the road. The combined inputs of technical expertise and quality materials deployment with a topnotch standard have accorded it the beauty of a luxury road among regular roads.

Given to its knacks for due diligence and professionalism, the construction company, COASTBOUND NIG.LTD, again, as a solution to prevent negative ground water impact on established surface, carried out a geotechnical survey to check the bearing capacity of the soil, it was discovered that the Akpata section of the road had a low bearing capacity that must be stabilized in layers if a time-testing project must be delivered.

The soil stabilization resulted in the provision of 400mm sand blanket, laying of an impermeable geo-membrane on the 400mm sand bed to prevent water-rising above road surface during rainy seasons. In addition, 200mmm sand blanket was laid on the geo-membrane as well as a combination of sharp sand and laterite mixed together at equal proportion of 150mm each as the sub-base was put in place before laying of stone base as base course on the road stretch. The combined measures put in place resulted in a well compacted and stable road guaranteed to withstand high axial loads in varied capacities. This standard is rare to find in rural roads construction, but with the unwavering determination of his Excellency, Senator Apostle Bassey Otu, this has been achieved for the people of Ukelle Nation as well as the generality of road users.

On the Ezekwe axis of the road, although not completely swampy and loamy per se, but with terrible loose characteristics that needed stabilization measurements. In that instance, a 300mm sand blanket was provided on the entire stretch after removal of about 2 meters in average of the shear materials, and the process was followed with a mixture of sand and laterite laid as the sub-base before stone base as the course base. The asphalting process comes after all these listed processes have been thoroughly put in place, which have given the road a unique sophistication, considering that the entire process began with bulldozing, excavation of obstructive and unsuitable materials, grading process before other processes listed above. No gainsaying that there couldn’t be a better way of proving the classic nature of the Governor to deliver signature projects in infrastructures than this sure-footed validation he has established in the Ukelle road project.

It is instructive to note that hydraulic structures such as drains, culverts and bridges have been constructed to the far stretch of Wanokom, just as all earthworks to stone base have been achieved, only awaiting asphalting. The needed tunnels at the Akpata section of the road that allow for free flow of stormy water have been duly provided, just as rocks found within Wanokom axis of the road have been removed to allow for easier vehicle movement.

On the basis of Corporate Social Responsibility, the company has ensured that the entire 38km road stretch has been made motorable by clearing, grading to shape and creating earth drains. This means that from Yahe to Wanihem is quite motorable.

To many, this feat being achieved by the Governor is a classic demonstration of foresight and capacity in governance, giving a multi-dimensional solution to an age-long hydra-headed road issue that has subjected the people to severe difficulty in accessibility as rural communities in the northern part of Ukelle Nation which contribute an invaluable proportion of agricultural and economic benefits to the state and the country at large have been disconnected for a period too far to imagine.

The attached photos and videos to this article tell the story of before and present state of the road as the work in progress is in the best hands as demonstrated so far.

It is the candid hope of the people of Ukelle Nation that Governor Bassey Otu will fast-track the completion of the 5km road construction and swiftly award more of the length of the road towards it’s entire completion in the spirit of benevolence and genuine leadership demonstrated by the Governor.

His Excellency, Governor Bassey Edet Otu, a man of winsome moderation and success drive, is likened to a Tiger that never pronounces its tigerishness, but delivers its tigerism noiselessly.

Igwe Austin Kenor-Olom is a native of Ukelle Nation, also known as Yala II State B constituency, Cross River State