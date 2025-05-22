Nollywood mourns as Junior Pope’s father dies one year after him

By Henry Oduah

Nollywood stars have joined in mourning Luke Odonwodo, father of the late actor Junior Pope born John Paul Odonwodo.

Junior Pope’s widow, Jennifer Odonwodo, announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that her father-in-law died last month. Mr Odonwodo was in his 80s.

She described him as a caring and devoted father figure who lived a “good life”, prioritised his loved ones and eventually enjoyed the rewards of his hard work.

She also prayed for strength for the family to carry on, while bidding farewell to both father and son.

“Barely one month ago, I was with you in Enugu. Some days later, Reme (my mother-in-law) called, asked how I and her boys were doing, and then said that her husband had gone to meet my husband,” she wrote.

“I screamed, but had to quickly pull myself together as she started crying after I screamed.

“Ozor Luke Odonwodo is one man that genuinely loved me, and I’m so thankful I got to spend time with him even though short unknowingly in his last days.

“He passed as an octogenarian who lived a good life, paid his dues, sacrificed a lot for his family and loved ones, and happily reaped the fruits of his labour.

“Reme, Nwanyiomam, this is actually a lot within one year, but I pray God gives you and us all the strength we need to keep pushing no matter how hard it seems.

“Adieu father and son. You are sorely missed, but we hold onto the resurrection promises in John 5:28-29 and Acts 24:15.

“Ozor Luke Odonwodo, Jnr Pope Odonwodo — may your gentle souls rest in perfect peace till we meet to part no more.”

Junior Pope died on his way to a movie location on April 10, 2024 in a boat accident on the River Niger in Asaba, Delta State. Four crew members also died in the accident.

Reacting to Jennifer’s post, actress Destiny Etiko wrote: “Chai. Take heart my woman.”

Actress Nzube Onyia wrote: “The Lord is your strength, Jay dear.”

Another actress Sonia Ogene commented, “Oh chai it is well, my condolences.”

Actor Benson Okonkwo reacted with the words, “Stay strong dear.”