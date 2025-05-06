NOA goes tough on FGM, poor sanitation in Ekiti

ADO-EKITI — THE Directorate of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, in Ekiti State, has renewed its campaign against female genital mutilation (FGM), human rights violations, and poor sanitation habits across the state.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti during a sensitisation programme on Monday, the State NOA Director, Mrs Kemi Akomolafe, said the agency is committed to eradicating FGM, deepening public understanding of the need for high personal hygiene standards and respect for human rights.

Akomolafe said: “NOA is committed to fully eradicating female genital mutilation/cutting, especially among women and children in Ekiti State. There is a need for citizens to take ownership of their actions and contribute to the development of the state.”

The event, held in the state capital, drew representatives from key agencies, including the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC,, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and the Ekiti State Primary Healthcare Development Agency.