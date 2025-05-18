NNPP apologizes to Tinubu, APC over Kwankwaso’s outburst

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

ABEOKUTA – The national leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has issued an apology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over remarks made by its former Presidential Candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

In a statement released by the NNPP National Secretary, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, Kwankwaso’s recent outburst against the Presidency and the ruling APC was described as “reckless and unrepresentative of the party’s position.”

Oginni clarified that Kwankwaso should no longer be recognized as a member or the National Leader of the NNPP, emphasizing that the party was founded and registered by Dr. Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam in 2002.

He further asserted that Kwankwaso, along with his associates, had been expelled from the party and should desist from using NNPP’s name for political attacks or misconduct.

“The recent outburst and attacks on the personality of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his expelled group are views and positions of his Kwankwasia group and not that of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP),” Oginni stated.

He added that Kwankwaso lost his bid to seize control of the NNPP during a legal battle at the FCT High Court, Abuja, on April 3, 2025. The ruling affirmed the leadership of Dr. Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam as Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and Dr. Agbo Gilbert Major as Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Oginni extended “an unreserved apology to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the entire APC family led by His Excellency, Dr. Abdulahi Umar Ganduje,” condemning Kwankwaso’s actions as unreflective of NNPP’s principles.

He also clarified that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Elder Buba Galadima, and other former NWC members led by Dr. Ahmed Ajuji are no longer part of the NNPP, a status ratified by declaratory judgments from the Abia State High Court and the FCT High Court in Abuja.

Oginni urged the public and the media to stop referring to Kwankwaso as the leader of NNPP, stressing that he now heads only the Kwankwasia group. He noted that many of Kwankwaso’s followers have begun questioning his legitimacy, demanding the original certificate of NNPP’s registration—a document still held by the party’s founder, Dr. Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam.

The NNPP reiterated its commitment to contributing to national development through constructive criticism, distancing itself from “dirty politics” and reaffirming its role as a vibrant opposition party.