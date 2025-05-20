NNPCL, NAPIMS External Auditors tackle Senate committee over appearance

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- EXTERNAL Auditors to the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPCL) and National Petroleum Investment Management Services ( NAPIMS) have taken a swipe at the Senate Committee on Public Accounts over their appearance before it.

Trouble started when the Senator Aliyu Wadafa, SDP, Nasarawa West led Senate committee on Public Accounts had on the strength of queries raised in audit reports of the affected agencies before 2023 invited their external auditors to appear before it.

In a swift reaction, the external auditors through a letter from their solicitor , Afe Babalola & Co, informed the committee that issues relating to the audit reports are already litigated against by aggrieved parties and will be subjudice for them to appear before the committee .

Not happy with the reason given by the external auditors , the Committee in a counter letter dated 15th May , 2025 , ordered the external auditors to appear before it on Tuesday, 20th May , 2025 unfailingly.

The committee in the letter titled :” Re : Special Legislative Inquiry on the External Auditors to NNPCL and NAPIMS ” among others , told the external auditors that the scope of its work goes beyond the case before the court.

“That the Committee still stands on not being a party to any case that is between the External Auditors or the Court and cannot be sub-judice.

“That the external auditors have a duty of full disclosure of the claim in court, by furnishing the Committee of the Court process, so as to determine the involvement of the National Assembly or the Senate to the case on the subject of Sub-jucice.

“Arising from the foregoing, the External Auditors to NNPCL and NAPIMS are advised to honor the appointment of 20 May, 2025 as earlier acknowledged, else the Committee would explore its Power to compel attendance”.

At the session yesterday, none of the external auditors appeared before the committee but represented by one of their solicitors , Oyetola Muyiwa Atoyebi ( SAN) who was not allowed to make any submission.

Speaking to Journalists, Atoyebi who noted that the external auditors couldn’t appear before the committee to avoid subjudice, said, “The committee had earlier been informed that the external auditors would not appear before it because issues to be deliberated upon are already in court and would amount to subjudice on their part to make any submissions on them.

” It is even subjudice for the committee itself to be holding session on issues being litigated against in the court of law.”