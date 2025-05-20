NMA commends Gov Eno over health workforce retention policy

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has commended the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, for implementing a health workforce retention policy aimed at prioritizing the welfare of medical personnel in the state.

The NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, gave the commendation while speaking with journalists during a grand reception organized by the association in Uyo. The event, held on Monday at the Doctors’ Mess, was in honor of newly appointed commissioners, the Senior Special Assistant (Medical), and the Senior Special Assistant (Insurance).

Prof. Audu emphasized the importance of prioritizing the welfare of doctors to enhance retention across all levels of government.

His words: “The health sector is a key part of Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda. I have seen the efforts he has made in improving healthcare, including the health workforce retention policy. In the healthcare sector, no matter how much is invested in infrastructure and equipment, the unity and welfare of the medical workforce—especially among associations—must be maintained.”

“What I want the governor to particularly ensure is the universal applicability of healthcare standards across all health facilities in the state. All teaching hospitals owned by the state must deliver care that meets the standards expected of a tertiary institution. The personnel must be qualified, the buildings adequate, and the equipment functional, so that the staff can work effectively and serve the people.”

In his welcome address, the Akwa Ibom State NMA Chairman, Dr. Aniekan Peter, also lauded Governor Eno for appointing three commissioners with medical backgrounds into the State Executive Council.

Describing the appointees as ambassadors of the association, Dr. Peter highlighted the positive impact of the Health Center Initiative introduced by the NMA in March this year, noting that it has touched many lives in the state.

“We will continue to stand with you and your principal, Governor Umo Eno, to ensure the welfare of medical personnel reaches its peak and that the health of our people is secured,” Dr. Peter assured.