Nkechi Blessing in love again?

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing seems to have moved on from her recent breakup with Xxssive, as she hinted at a new romance in an Instagram post. Currently in America for the launch of her luxury store, Nkechi shared a silhouette photo with her new partner.

Although the actress hasn’t revealed her new partner’s face yet, her Instagram posts suggest she’s embracing a new chapter in her life. She invites fans to see her partner at her store launch in New Jersey on May 17 or 18.

In another post, she captioned it, “I love you baby, if you want to see his face then send your representative to @eniolaafricanstore this Saturday, May 17, or Sunday, May 18 in New Jersey. Ee shall be there together, My American Tall glass of champagne.” She describes the launch as a dream come true

Recall that she disclosed in an Instagram story that she has parted ways with her boyfriend Xxsuive since last year.