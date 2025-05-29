NITAD unfolds manpower devt agenda for economic growth

By Cynthia Alo

The Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD) has unfolded plans to upscale its institutional capacity to enhance national economic development and growth.

The plans, which were revealed at the Institute’s annual general meeting held in Abuja, was anchored on the belief that only well trained workforce can actualise Nigeria’s dream of joining the league of developed nations.

NITAD president, Mr. Julius Bulus, highlighted the manpower skill enhancement agenda to include development of online learning platforms and virtual events; publication of periodic journals on trends and opportunities on learning and development; focusing on future-ready skills and competences; hosting of conferences and seminars for experience sharing and collaborations; and deepening of partnerships with relevant institutions and the media across the globe.

Bulus pointed out that the main objective of the institute is to strengthen its capacity “to help Nigeria build strong, agile and resilient institutions and become the world’s largest black economy.

“Consequently, we have been expanding NITAD’s footprint equitably across all geopolitical zones; deepening members’ professionalism; elevating the body’s status nationally and internationally; engaging with the public service professionalism process for learning and development; and forging strategic partnerships with local and professional bodies.”

According to Bulus, the Institute plans a long-term agenda “to build the skills, resilience and innovative capacity that Nigeria’s economy requires to thrive in the decades ahead,” even as the body pursues the actualisation of its chartered status.