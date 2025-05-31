NIS hands over fleeing Enugu ritualist to Lagos State Police

Enugu State-based native doctor Obi Obieze.

•Govt commends Immigration, confirms demolition of suspect’s mansion

By Efe Onodjae

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has handed over the Enugu State-based native doctor, Obi Obieze, to the Lagos State Police Command after he was arrested on Wednesday at the Gbaji checkpoint along the Badagry-Seme Expressway, in an attempt to flee the country.

The suspect, who was brought in by NIS operatives yesterday, was seen wearing a mask and restrained with both hand and leg cuffs during the handover to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, at the command headquarters.

Selected journalists invited to witness the handover were not permitted to speak with the suspect.

Recall that Obieze had earlier been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force for his alleged involvement in kidnapping and ritual killings.

According to findings, Obieze, also known as Obu Onyeka, was attempting to escape to Seme on a commercial Bajaj motorcycle when personnel of the NIS Lagos State Border Patrol Command apprehended him at about 2:00 p.m.

Further findings revealed that Obieze, a resident of Umojior village in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, had earlier escaped arrest and boarded a night bus to Mile 2 in Lagos, arriving around 10:00 a.m., according to a source.

“The commercial motorcyclist had passed the immigration checkpoint at Gbaji when an officer, recognizing the suspect, ordered the rider to stop. Obieze attempted to flee, but officers quickly apprehended him and took him to the command office.

He was detained in the NIS cell while the Controller of the Lagos State Border Patrol Command contacted NIS headquarters regarding the arrest,” the source disclosed.

Obieze, a known native doctor and resident of Umojior village in Isiagu community, Enugu State, was accused of involvement in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl earlier this month.

The victim was reportedly abducted by three men while walking to the farm with her father. She was later rescued by Nigeria Police operatives from a shrine allegedly linked to the suspect. The Enugu State Police Command on Wednesday also confirmed the arrest of three suspects connected to the abduction. Additionally, two decomposing bodies were discovered hidden in a pit sealed with concrete at the residence of the fleeing native doctor.

The suspects — Uche Kingsley Agumba (33), Ilo Nweze Onyedikachi (36), and Ejike Odinwankpa (38) — are currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, Obieze, who also goes by the aliases Ezeani and E-Dey-Play-E-Dey-Show, remained at large at the time of the initial investigation.

Police have described him as a well-known traditionalist in Umojior village, Isiagu community, where the crimes reportedly occurred.

Enugu Govt Confirms demolition of suspect’s mansions

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Government has reacted to the arrest of the fleeing suspect, Obi Levi Obieze, by men and officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service along the Badagry-Seme Road, commending the vigilance of the officers.

The government, which also disclosed that the suspect’s mansions at his Umumba Ndiagu country home in Ezeagu LGA of Enugu State have already been demolished by the authorities on Tuesday in line with extant laws of Enugu State regarding property linked to kidnapping.

Reinforcing this, a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, on Friday, assured that the suspect would face the full weight of the law.

“The Enugu State Government received with delight the news of the arrest of the fugitive suspected kidnap kingpin and ritualist, Levi Obieze, by the officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“This arrest has further strengthened our hands in our bid to ensure that justice is served on all the persons involved in the gory incidents of abduction, kidnapping, and ritual killings linked to the suspect.

“As usual, the Enugu State Government has already demolished the property in his country home on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 in line with Section 315 (Second Amendment) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 30, Laws of Enugu State, regarding property linked to kidnapping.”

The government equally commended the vigilance of the community members, civilian and state security operatives for bursting the crime, saying it would not condone the acts of criminality under any guise.

“This administration will not condone any form of criminality in our communities under any guise. Therefore, this is also a call on community leaders – traditional rulers, Presidents-General of Town Unions, Neighbourhood Watch, among others, to be watchful and report such persons to government and security agencies. Those who cover up for such criminals will also be treated as accomplices,” it concluded.