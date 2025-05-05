Nike Idowu: Exceptional scientific contributions to antimicrobial research and natural product discovery

By Juliet Umeh

In the competitive world of international scientific research, few Nigerian scientists have achieved the level of recognition and impact as Nike Idowu, a PhD candidate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her groundbreaking work in chemical biology and natural product discovery has established her as a leading researcher tackling some of the most pressing challenges in antimicrobial resistance and crop protection. In this exclusive interview, we explore how this exceptional Nigerian scientist is pioneering innovative approaches that bridge chemistry and biology to develop novel solutions for global health challenges.

Kindly introduce yourself

My name is Nike Idowu, a PhD candidate in the Chemistry Department, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, USA. I had my undergraduate studies at the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Osun State University, Nigeria where I graduated with a first class bachelor’s degree in Industrial Chemistry. In the Department of Chemistry, UNL, I currently work as a Researcher and a Teaching Assistant where I teach Chemistry Students.

My research involves biological systems study and manipulation by the use of chemical biology methods, analysis, and frequently small molecules created through natural product chemistry to control diseases and infections that affect humans and crops. Currently in our lab, I am working on characterizing the genes controlling the production of an antibiotic: Heat-stable antifungal Factor (HSAF) from a biocontrol agent Lysobacter Enzymogenes.

Your academic journey from Osun State University to a PhD program in the U.S. is inspiring. What initially drew you to chemical biology?

I appreciate you having me! To be honest, I became curious in college. The notion that something as small as a metabolite extracted from plants, bacteria and food products might have such a significant impact on human health has always captivated me.

During my undergraduate studies in the chemical sciences and my final year undergraduate research project on gelatin from catfish skin, I began investigating how chemistry might be applied to biological systems to better understand them and to enhance human health. This is because the gelatin I studied in my undergraduate research has applications in the pharmaceutical, and food industry. This intersection where chemical tools meet biological challenges became my passion and the foundation for my research career.

Your research on antimicrobial resistance is gaining recognition. How would you explain chemical biology and its significance to a general audience?

Chemical biology is essentially the use of chemistry approaches to study and manipulate biological systems. It’s about deriving small molecules from biological systems such as plants, animals and bacteria to probe or modify biosynthetic pathways and biological systems.

This interdisciplinary approach has become increasingly critical as we face global health challenges like antimicrobial resistance that conventional methods have failed to solve. By applying chemical principles to biological systems, we can develop novel strategies for treating diseases and protecting crops that might otherwise be impossible through traditional single-discipline approaches.

Your study on the antibacterial effects of common food plants has attracted significant scientific interest. Can you share more about this groundbreaking research?

My first groundbreaking publication was on the antioxidant potential and antibacterial activities of Allium cepa (onion) and Allium sativum (garlic) against multidrug-resistant bacteria. These extracts’ high phenolic content demonstrated remarkable antioxidant and therapeutic qualities.

Garlic’s health benefits rely on its bioactive components, particularly its phenolic compounds, which are found in comparatively large quantities and have intriguing pharmacological characteristics. The metabolite extract from our study, when applied to antibiotic-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, demonstrated significant antibacterial action.

This research is particularly significant because it showed that employing natural products as therapeutic agents is less likely to cause microbes to develop resistance – a critical contribution to fighting the global challenge of antibiotic resistance. I collaborated with microbiologists, chemists, and pharmacologists on this study, and it has received considerable attention and citations since publication.

Most antibiotics we currently use, such as penicillin, streptomycin, and tetracycline, are derived from natural products produced by organisms like bacteria, fungi, and plants. What makes our approach important is that synthetic libraries frequently lack the complexity necessary to keep pace with the rapid evolution of resistant microorganisms. The chemical diversity provided by natural sources is typically superior to that of synthetic molecules.

Your current research on heat-stable antifungal compounds appears to have significant agricultural applications. Could you tell us more about this breakthrough work?

I’m currently studying a heat-stable antifungal factor produced by the novel biocontrol agent Lysobacter Enzymogenes. Our findings have shown that this antifungal compound effectively inhibits the growth of fungi such as Fusarium graminearum and Fusarium verticillioides – fungi that affect a wide range of crops and cause several devastating diseases. Fungal infestation is enormously costly and has historically caused famines and human suffering.

This finding represents a significant achievement because when applied in agricultural and food industries, this compound could address major problems affecting food productivity. The antifungal compound (HSAF) has also been investigated for wound treatment and found to be effective, extending its potential applications to human medicine.

I’m currently characterizing the genes important for optimal yield and production of this antifungal compound to make it applicable on a large scale in pharmaceutical and agricultural settings. We’ve identified several key genetic elements – the phenol hydroxylase gene, hemolysin III family yqfA gene encoding a channel protein, and VirB10 gene of type 4 secretion system – whose mutation causes the loss of the antifungal compound; HSAF production.

We’ve also discovered that some carbon sources significantly enhance the yield of the antibiotic (HSAF) production when added to the bacteria culture, as verified through high-performance liquid chromatography analysis.

Your findings have been presented at several prestigious international scientific conferences. Could you tell us about the reception of your research in these global forums?

I’ve presented our findings on the characterization of new genes required for HSAF production at several major scientific conferences, including the Nebraska Academy of Science conference (2025), American Chemical Society (ACS) Midwest regional meeting (2024), Annual UNL Microbiology Research Symposium (2024), and the Midwest Retreat in Chemistry (2023).

The reception has been extremely positive, with several leading researchers in the field approaching me for potential collaborations. What’s been particularly gratifying is seeing how our methodological approach – combining genomic analysis with traditional chemistry techniques – has influenced other research groups to adopt similar interdisciplinary strategies.

These presentations have also helped establish connections with agricultural biotechnology companies interested in the potential commercial applications of our antifungal compound research.

Beyond antimicrobials, your work extends to neurodegenerative diseases and other health challenges. How does this multidisciplinary approach inform your research methodology?

My research is fundamentally multidisciplinary, which is why I collaborate extensively with scientists across various fields. Beyond antimicrobial research, I’ve conducted studies related to diagnostics, disease management, Alzheimer’s disease, and brain aging.

We have a groundbreaking computational research addressing the lack of disease-modifying drugs for Alzheimer’s disease. Current β and γ-secretase inhibitors have been associated with negative side effects, poor effectiveness, and an inability to penetrate the blood-brain barrier. We’ve used in silico techniques to predict the inhibitory properties of alkaloids as potential therapeutic targets.

Compounds including demissidine, solasodine, tomatidine, and solanidine showed promising activity during docking studies – superior to control medications. Our pharmacokinetic evaluations suggest these four compounds have better biological activity than galantamine. These findings indicate they could be promising dual inhibitors of β and γ-secretase proteins and potentially lead to effective treatments for Alzheimer’s disease

We investigated RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) and their role in genetic stability and disease. There’s an urgent need to understand RBP dysregulation because it’s closely linked to numerous disorders characterized by genetic instability. Our study outlines the crucial functions of RBPs in maintaining genomic stability and their potential as targets for novel therapeutic approaches.

Another collaborative project focuses on the production of glucose oxidase from Aspergillus niger using sugarcane peels as a carbon source. Glucose oxidase has wide-ranging applications in textiles, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food preservation, biosensors, and medical diagnostics for monitoring blood glucose levels in diabetic patients.

Lastly, we have a research on the composition and toxicity of essential oil from Ocimum gratissimum (scent leaf) found in Nigeria. Our findings indicate that while beneficial at appropriate doses, this essential oil may be harmful if administered in large quantities over extended periods.

What achievements in your research career are you most proud of so far?

I’ve always taken pride in my achievements throughout my academic journey. During college, I received an award of excellence from the Student’s Chemical Society of Nigeria, which was early recognition of my dedication to the field.

One of my proudest moments was presenting my research on the heat-stable antifungal compound derived from the novel biocontrol agent and receiving validation from established researchers in my field. Being a two-time awardee of the prestigious Center for integrated biomolecular communication (CIBC) funded by National Institute of Health (NIH) due to my research proposal submitted and approved is a remarkable achievement for me. Seeing that my work resonated with experts who have dedicated their careers to similar questions was incredibly affirming.

I’m also particularly proud of the interdisciplinary nature of my research and the collaborations I’ve built across different scientific domains. Bringing together perspectives from chemistry, microbiology, computational science, and medicine has allowed me to approach problems from multiple angles and develop more comprehensive solutions.

The fact that our research findings are being recognized internationally and that I’m able to represent Nigerian scientific talent on global platforms is deeply meaningful to me.

What are your immediate research goals, and where do you see your career heading long-term?

My immediate focus is to hit deeper into the biosynthetic gene cluster of HSAF and understanding how mutations in the key genes I’ve identified affect their expression and downstream biosynthetic pathways. This knowledge is crucial for establishing how we can engineer or manipulate these key genes to improve HSAF yield for large-scale pharmaceutical and agricultural applications.

I’m also prioritizing the publication of several research projects that are currently in development, as sharing these findings with the scientific community is essential for advancing the field.

Long-term, I aspire to lead my own research laboratory that brings together chemistry, biology, and medicine to tackle diseases that currently have no cure. I envision creating an interdisciplinary research environment where scientists from various backgrounds can collaborate on developing novel therapeutic approaches based on natural products and chemical biology principles.

As a Nigerian scientist making significant contributions on the international stage, what advice would you offer to young Nigerian scientists aspiring to follow in your footsteps?

Stay curious, ask questions, and don’t be afraid to explore different disciplines. Chemical biology thrives at the boundaries between fields, so developing a broad scientific foundation is invaluable. My ability to explore and collaborate with top-notch researchers has directly contributed to some of our most groundbreaking research.

Science is fundamentally about breaking down traditional silos between disciplines. Embrace interdisciplinary approaches, develop skills across multiple domains and don’t hesitate to incorporate techniques from other areas when they can help answer your research questions.

Furthermore, find mentors who support your growth – this makes a world of difference. Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to be mentored by professionals across biology, food science, chemistry, computational science, medicine, and pharmaceuticals. These diverse perspectives have profoundly shaped both my personal and professional development.

For Nigerian students specifically, I would emphasize the importance of seeking international collaborations early in your career. Attend and present at conferences whenever possible, as this has helped my research reach people both within and outside my specific field, creating valuable opportunities for collaboration.

Finally, focus on research that addresses real-world problems relevant to both Nigeria and the global community.