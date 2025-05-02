Nigeria’s challenges big threat to stability—Methodist church

Awka— The Methodist Bishop of Awka Diocese, Rt Rev Moses Nwakanma has observed that the severe internal challenges facing Nigeria are seriously threatening the country’s stability and the well-being of the citizens.

Speaking on the state of the nation during the 3rd Diocesan Synod of the church at Christ Methodist Church, Nkpor, near Onitsha, Bishop Nwakanma said that as of April 2025, the security situation in the country deteriorated significantly in many regions, with deadly conflicts becoming increasingly commonplace.

According to him, the current crisis between Fulani herders and farming communities across the country has reached alarming levels and needed proper handling.

The Bishop said: “In Benue State, for instance, recent massacres have claimed hundreds of lives as armed herders attacked multiple farming settlements.

Similar violence also erupted in Enugu State, where entire villages have been abandoned following deadly night raids.

“The situation in Jos, Plateau State, remains equally dire, with inter-communal violence resulting in retaliatory attacks that have created cycles of bloodshed.

“These conflicts have complex roots in resource competition, historical grievances, and ineffective security responses. The federal government’s hesitancy to classify these attacks appropriately or implement decisive security measures has fuelled perceptions of bias and neglect among affected communities.”

He noted that the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) has increased tremendously across the Middle Belt region, thus creating a humanitarian crisis that overwhelms available resources.

He added that the federal government’s interference in state affairs has undermined democratic principles through the manipulation of security forces, judicial processes, and economic pressure.

He also lamented that the independence of electoral bodies had been questioned, following controversial decisions that appeared to favour those in power.

The cleric said further: “Economic conditions have continued to worsen for ordinary Nigerians. Inflation remains stubbornly high, especially affecting food prices. The removal of fuel subsidies, while economically necessary, created hardships that have not been adequately addressed by promised palliative measures.

“Youth unemployment continues to rise, creating a reservoir of frustration that fuels crime and makes young people susceptible to radical ideologies.

“The healthcare system struggles to meet basic needs, with public hospitals lacking essential medications and equipment. Recent outbreaks of preventable diseases highlight the fragility of public health infrastructure.