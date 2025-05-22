Nigerian voters, not govs ‘ll decide Tinubu’s fate in 2027 – Wabara

Adolphus Wabara

By Steve Oko, UMUAHIA

Former Senate President and the Chairman Board of Trustees, BoT, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has said that the Nigerian electorate, and not few governors, will decide the fate of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Senator Wabara was reacting to the adoption of Tinubu by APC governors as their sole candidate for the 2027 presidential race.

However, he commended the governors for giving the President the right of first refusal, which he acknowledged “is a global practice and tradition”. But he added that being the flag bearer of the ruling party does not translate to automatic victory at the pool.

Senator Wabara recalled that in 2015, PDP’s presidential flag bearer, President Goodluck Jonathan, was a sitting President but lost to the then opposition APC’s candidate.

The former Senate President told the APC governors to allow President Tinubu’s work to speak for him.

He said that the Nigerian masses “who on daily basis, feel the impact of the APC-led Federal Government, are the only ones to decide the President’s fate in 2027”.

The PDP BoT Chairman argued that “it’s too early to overheat the polity with 2027 elections when INEC has not lifted ban on campaigns.

He “advised APC governors to rather concentrate on how to make life affordable for Nigerians, who are battling to survive the hardship inflicted on them by APC’s maladministration”.

He said: “I thank APC governors for respecting the age-long tradition of giving a first time President or governor the right of first refusal. I didn’t expect less.

“But I would like to remind them that governors do not have the mandate to decide who becomes President in 2027. Such right resides with the electorate.

“I think the APC should rather be preoccupied with how to make life better for millions of Nigerians, who have been forced into poverty due to APC’s misrule and bad economic policies.”

The former Senate President accused the APC of foisting one party system on Nigeria. He warned of the grave danger such drifting poses to the country’s democracy.

