Nigerian nurse found dead in in her UK apartment after hospital shift

Grief and shock have rippled through the nursing communities in both the United Kingdom and Nigeria following the sudden death of a Nigerian nurse, Nnena Miriam, who was based in Leeds.

Her lifeless body was discovered in her apartment by UK police after she was declared missing, according to Fellow Nurses Africa — a platform committed to the growth and support of African nurses.

Concerns were raised when Miriam failed to show up for work and did not respond to calls from friends. One close friend, alarmed by her silence, ultimately filed a missing person report. Police later found Miriam dead in her home.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, Fellow Nurses Africa expressed sorrow over the loss: “It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we report the sudden passing of one of our own, Nnena Miriam, a dedicated and professional nurse based in Leeds, United Kingdom.

“Nurse Miriam was found dead in her room earlier this week under heartbreaking circumstances. According to reports, her last shift was on Sunday of last week.

“Alarm bells were raised when her close friend tried reaching out to her repeatedly from that Sunday without success. Growing increasingly worried, the friend filed a missing person report—only for the police to later discover her lifeless body in her apartment.”

It was also revealed that Miriam had recently returned to the UK after travelling to Nigeria for her introduction ceremony, a customary step ahead of her traditional marriage.

“Tuesday, April 29, was meant to be her special day — a day of joy, celebration, and new beginnings,” the statement continued.

“Instead, her sudden death has left colleagues and loved ones overwhelmed with unspeakable grief and unanswered questions.”

Her colleagues remembered her as a compassionate and resilient professional who dedicated herself fully to her work.

“Her untimely passing is a profound loss to the healthcare family she served with pride and to the many patients whose lives she touched with care and compassion.

“As the investigation continues, we join the family, friends, and the global African nursing community in mourning this tragic loss,” the organisation added.

