Nigerian newspapers review: Tinubu, Trump, Obi hail Prevost on emergence as Pope

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the reactions of President Bola Tinubu, US President Donald Trump and Nigeria’s former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the emergence of American Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV.

One headline has gunmen blocking the Owerri-Okigwe road, killing travellers and burning several vehicles.

In politics, Vanguard reported that there is disquiet in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) after Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo announced the party would be backing President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Switching to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with the headline that says Anambra, APGA, and Obi’s kinsmen endorse Tinubu for a second term.

Next is The Punch, which leads with a headline that says the newly acquired presidential jet was flown to South Africa for refitting and repainting.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline has President Tinubu saying his administration was ‘wrestling down’ economic monsters.