Nigerian newspapers review: North alone can’t decide 2027 presidency – Tanko Yakassai, ACF

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai , and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) saying the North alone cannot determine who emerges president of the country in 2027.

One headline says setback for PDP governors as Delta State pulls out of suit challenging the state of emergency declaration in Rivers State.

On a lighter note, it was also reported that social media influencer, VeryDarkMan (born Martins Otse), is to be released today and faces multiple charges in court on Thursday.

Switching over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with a report that Nigeria risks losing the youth generation to drug abuse and mental health crisis.

The Punch’s top headline looks at the clash between the House of Representatives and Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia as the National Assembly resumes today.

Finally, The Nation’s top headline examines the opinion of experts on benefits of the federal government’s Nigeria First policy.