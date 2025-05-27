Nigerian children have glorious future ahead -Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has reaffirmed the commitment of the state to ensure a brighter future for Imo children, saying the groundwork for protecting their future had already been established.

Uzodimma stated this in a message he personally signed to commemorate the 2025 Children’s Day on Monday in Owerri.

The governor assured the children that President Bola Tinubu and the state governors were committed to building a progressive future and lasting development filled with opportunities.

Uzodimma said, “the groundwork being laid for today’s children would ensure that one day Nigerian children would inherit a prosperous and peaceful nation.”

The governor urged the children never to lose hope or give in to despair, despite the tough economic times facing the world and the country in particular.

He said that the economic reforms being carried out by the current administration would strengthen Nigeria’s growth, especially in building roads, schools, hospitals and other vital infrastructure.

He said that in Imo, his administration had begun to revitalise the health and education sectors, which according to him are the two pillars that essentially help children grow, learn and thrive.

Uzodimma, urged Nigerian children to believe in their country, stay in school and acquire useful skills to build a better future through hard work.

He further, urged them to stay away from bad influences such as cultism, theft and other harmful behaviours capable of ruining their future.

The governor encouraged the children to appreciate the sacrifices their parents make by showing them love, respect and obedience.