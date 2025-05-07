Nigerian air traffic controllers elected to global aviation committees

By Dickson Omobola

Three members of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association, NATCA, have been elected into influential standing committees of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Association, IFATCA.

They were elected into the Constitution and Administration Committee, CAC, the Professional and Legal Committee, PLC, and the Technical and Operations Committee, TOC, at IFATCA 64th Annual Conference held between April 28 and May 2, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate.

Executive Vice President of the IFATCA, Africa and Middle region and Director of Special Duties at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Ahmad Abba, said the triple-election reinforced Nigeria’s growing credibility in international aviation circles and signalled a renewed confidence in Nigerian professionals to contribute meaningfully to global regulatory and operational frameworks.

He said in addition to these roles, NATCA members also earned seats in critical task forces driving policy reforms and safety initiatives within IFATCA.

The NAMA Director said the achievements recorded by Nigeria at the conference resonate strongly with the five-point aviation agenda of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo.

He said: “By amplifying Nigeria’s voice on the global stage and expanding its technical influence through IFATCA’s governance structures, NATCA’s engagement directly supports the Minister’s vision of transforming Nigeria into an aviation hub with globally competitive standards.”

Meanwhile, a major highlight of the conference was the unveiling of the IFATCA AFM Strategic Plan 2025–2027 by Abba as the forward-looking document outlined a robust framework aimed at enhancing professional development, institutional capacity, and safety standards across the region.

Through its strategic objectives, the plan would elevate training, foster regional collaboration and strengthen member associations while aligning with global best practices in air traffic management.