Nigeria-US parliamentary group urges US not to designate Nigeria CPC, seeks UN Security Council seat

From left: Hon Murtar Mohammed, Rt Hon Fred Agbedi, Chairman of the Committee, Barr Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, Committee on Africa Mission, Congressman Christopher Smith, Rt Hon O K Chinda (Minority Leader of the House) and Hon Aliyu Mustapha at the Congress in Washington DC.

The Nigeria-US Parliamentary Friendship Group of the House of Representatives has voiced concerns over potential US plans to designate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) due to ongoing insecurity and violence.

During a recent six-day diplomatic mission in the US, the group, led by Chairman Hon. Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, engaged American lawmakers, including Congressman Christopher Smith, to advocate against Nigeria’s inclusion on the CPC list.

Onuakalusi emphasized that the security challenges facing Nigeria stem from criminal activities and the proliferation of arms after the Arab Spring, rather than religious persecution.

“Placing Nigeria on the CPC list could hinder us from accessing technology to combat crime effectively,” he warned at the Nigerian House in New York.

Onuakalusi also pushed for Nigeria’s longstanding bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, highlighting the country’s contributions to peacekeeping missions and its significant youth population as assets for global partnership and investment.

He further underscored Nigeria’s shift from seeking foreign aid to promoting business collaborations, citing the nation’s demographic and economic potential. “We are no longer interested in aids, but business investments,” he added.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening diplomatic and legislative ties with the US, aiming to enhance Nigeria’s role in international peace and security decisions

During their US visit, the Nigerian delegation reported meeting with the UN Deputy Secretary-General, where they emphasized the need to leverage existing UN agencies for mutual benefit.

Hon. Dabo Ismail Haruna, representing Toro Federal Constituency and chairing the Subcommittee on Protection of Critical National Assets, echoed concerns about the potential consequences of Nigeria being designated a CPC by the US.

He highlighted that negative reports from some Nigerians abroad are influencing US congressional deliberations, which could result in sanctions.

Haruna said they have appealed directly to US lawmakers, including the Minority Leader and key committee chairs, urging that Nigeria not be added to the CPC list.

The lawmaker called for deeper parliamentary engagement. “We will provide genuine information to strengthen our relationship with them.”

Ambassador Syndoph Endoni of Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the UN, recounted a recent meeting where he challenged the assertion that Africa lacks peace-making mechanisms, noting the roles of the African Union (AU) and ECOWAS in regional stability.

He stressed the importance of Nigeria having a permanent representative at the UN to effectively project the country’s interests and mediate on its behalf.

Overall, the delegates also raised concerns over Nigeria’s lack of representation as chair of the UN’s C34 peacekeeping committee for the past two years, noting that this absence undermines Nigeria’s bid for a permanent Security Council seat.

They argued that active participation and leadership in such international bodies are essential for Nigeria to be seen as a serious and credible nation for a permanent seat in the Security Council.