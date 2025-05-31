Nigeria to host 2025 international civil service conference – Walson-Jack

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, says preparations are in top gear for Nigeria to host the 2025 International Civil Service Conference Week.

Walson-Jack said this while delivering her speech during the May edition of the monthly Walking/Jogging and Aerobics exercises organised by the Federation of the Public Service Games (FEPSGA) on Saturday in Abuja.

She said that the event would attract key stakeholders and experts in public administration from across the globe.

“The Week would feature various activities, including a special walking/jogging exercise on June 28 and an Awards Night for recognition and reward.

“We must all participate actively. As our Civil Service anthem says, we are marching to greatness,” she said.

Walson-Jack, who served as the Chief Guest Jogger and Captain, commended the event as a testament to the commitment of public servants to healthy living and workplace productivity.

She applauded FEPSGA President, Mr Amaebi Aluko and his team for promoting physical wellness and unity across the service through regular fitness initiatives.

The Head of Service also expressed gratitude to the government and people of Rivers for successfully hosting the 2024 edition of the Games, describing their hospitality as instrumental to its success.

Walson-Jack said that her participation in the monthly exercise dated back to her time as a Director and later as a Permanent Secretary.

“Physical wellness is not just a personal goal; it is a public service imperative. A healthy civil servant is a productive one. As leaders, we must not only preach wellness but lead by example,” she said.

She encouraged all civil servants, regardless of rank or fitness level, to make exercise a part of their lifestyle, describing it as a personal responsibility and a contribution to a vibrant and effective public service.

Aluko, on his part, commended the HCSF for her unwavering support for sports and wellness in the public sector.

The FEPSGA president described Walson-Jack presence as a strong endorsement of the role of sports in enhancing productivity and efficiency across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“We give God the glory. The Federation of Public Service Games is a product of the vision and commitment of the current Head of Civil Service, even from her days as a Permanent Secretary,” he said.

Also, Mrs Patience Oyekunle, Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, office of HCSF, called on public servants to prioritise their physical and mental well-being in order to enhance productivity and service delivery.

Oyekunle described the exercise as a bold step towards fostering a healthier, more energised and resilient workforce.

“It is with immense joy and a deep sense of duty that I welcome you all to this fitness initiative.

Today marks not just a beginning, but a commitment to well-being and excellence in public service,” she said.