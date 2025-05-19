Nigeria has deteriorated rapidly under APC’s misrule – ADC

By John Alechenu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticized the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for leading Nigeria into unprecedented economic decline since it took power in 2015.

Dr. Mani Ahmed, Chairman of ADC’s Board of Trustees (BoT), made this statement while presenting the party’s stance on Nigeria’s political landscape in Abuja. He spoke on behalf of the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu.

Ahmed lamented the country’s gradual deterioration, noting that “normal existence is becoming increasingly difficult.” He cited statistics showing that approximately 5 million Nigerians are added to the list of poverty-stricken individuals globally every year—a disheartening reality for a nation abundantly blessed with natural resources.

He emphasized that meaningful change can only come through good governance driven by competent leadership, adding, “ADC has, over the years, remained a formidable platform for re-engineering Nigeria.”

Reflecting on the party’s 20-year journey, Ahmed highlighted ADC’s commitment to national growth, nationalism, and patriotism. He expressed disappointment that despite the party’s innovative ideas for national development, it had yet to be given the opportunity to demonstrate its leadership capabilities at the highest levels.

Despite these challenges, he affirmed that ADC is repositioning itself to collaborate with like-minded opposition parties and civil society groups to build a consensus aimed at rescuing Nigeria from decline.

Ahmed concluded by stating, “This consensus building, though painstaking, has been ongoing for some time. I can confidently say that the African Democratic Congress is now the coalition party in Nigeria. What remains are the final steps—dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s.”