Nigeria and St. Kitts and Nevis: A Growing Investment Bridge at the Investment Gateway Summit

As the Caribbean continues to open its doors to global partnerships, St. Kitts and Nevis is fast emerging as a great place of opportunity—particularly for Nigerian investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. This connection will be front and centre at the second edition of the Investment Gateway Summit , taking place from 31 May to 3 June 2025 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

The summit is one of the most anticipated events in the global investment calendar. It offers a high-level platform where strategic minds, innovators, and forward-thinking investors gather to shape the future of economic development, with a key focus on the evolving landscape of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) industry.

A Shared History and Strengthening Ties

The connection between Nigeria and St. Kitts and Nevis is not just diplomatic—it’s deeply rooted in shared historical, cultural, and economic values. The recent visit of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew to Nigeria earlier this year marked a significant step forward in deepening bilateral ties and exploring mutual areas of collaboration. It also sent a strong signal to Nigerian investors: St. Kitts and Nevis is open for business.

For Nigerian entrepreneurs seeking to diversify their portfolios or to expand their operations across new regions, the twin-island Federation offers a strategic gateway into the broader Caribbean market. With its stable governance, investor-friendly policies, and English-speaking environment, St. Kitts and Nevis presents itself as a natural partner for business expansion.

The Power of the World’s Oldest and Most Trusted CBI Programme

Another key advantage is the country’s globally respected Citizenship by Investment Programme—the oldest and most trusted of its kind. For African investors, this is more than just a route to second citizenship; it is a strategic asset that unlocks access, security, mobility, and new markets.

With enhanced due diligence standards and a renewed focus on sustainability through its Sustainable Island State Contribution, the CBI programme of St. Kitts and Nevis is not only a symbol of prestige but a practical tool for business leaders and high-net-worth individuals seeking to position themselves for global success.

The Summit: First-Hand Access to Opportunity

The Investment Gateway Summit 2025 will bring together key decision-makers, regional leaders, international investors, and CBI experts. Attendees will have direct access to workshops, showcases, government representatives, and one-on-one networking opportunities.

This isn’t just another conference—it is the Caribbean’s most significant economic gathering, actively shaping the future of global investment migration. Nigerian participants will gain first-hand exposure to the evolving economic landscape, the country’s development roadmap, and the strategic benefits of engaging with the St. Kitts and Nevis market.