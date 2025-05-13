New immigration reforms: Nigerians affected as UK slashes graduate visa to 18 months

File image

..We’ll work with Nigeria on new rules—British High Commission

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Hopes of Nigerians seeking to study and work in the United Kingdom may have been dashed as the British government yesterday announced a reduction in its graduate visa route to 18 months from the initial two year period.

This effectively brings down the number of months students are able to remain in the UK after their studies.

The government also doubled the standard qualifying period during which foreign nationals could seek indefinite leave to remain\settle in the UK to 10 years from the initial five year period.

The reform, unveiled as part of a broader immigration overhaul yesterday, is aimed at curbing what the UK government described as systemic abuse of student and work visa routes.

The Home Office said in the White Paper released yesterday that the route had strayed from its original intent and become a backdoor for unsponsored work.

Under the new rules, institutions recruiting international students must now meet enhanced compliance standards, while universities with low progression-to-work rates or found to have engaged in misleading recruitment would face sanctions, including suspension of their sponsorship license, the Home Office said.

The government stated that the immigration skills charge, paid by firms sponsoring a migrant worker, would be hiked by 32 per cent, while skilled worker visas will now require a university degree.

”For occupations below this level, access to the immigration system will be strictly time-limited and based on evidence of shortages in the supply of labour,” it stated.

According to the UK government, the long-term trend of increasing international recruitment at the expense of skills and training would be reversed.

It stated further: “We will go further in ensuring that the very highly skilled workers have opportunities to come to the UK and access our targeted routes for the brightest and best global talent.

“This includes increasing the number of people arriving on our very high talent routes, alongside faster routes for bringing people to the UK who have the right skills and experience to supercharge UK growth in strategic industries.”

Meanwhile, British High Commission in Nigeria has reacted to the immigration white paper released yesterday.

In a statement, the commission said it would work with relevant partners in the federal government once the paper’s implementation details were provided.

“The UK enjoys strong, long-standing people-to-people links with Nigeria. We are proud that the UK is still considered a top destination for Nigerians to work, study, visit and settle – and value the contribution this brings to the UK,” a spokesperson for the commission said.

“The UK White Paper sets out reforms to legal migration, including restoring order, control and fairness to the system, bringing down net migration and promoting economic growth.

“Changes to the system will happen over a period of time, and we will engage with relevant partners in the Federal Government of Nigeria once more information about implementation details are available.”