NEMA begins public campaign on fire prevention in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Maiduguri Operations Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has organised a one-day sensitization campaign at the grassroots level focused on fire prevention, response, and mitigation.

The campaign placed particular emphasis on preventing fire outbreaks resulting from tanker explosions, which became a growing concern in Maiduguri and other urban centers in Borno state.

The exercise kick started yesterday at the NEMA Conference Hall in Maiduguri, where stakeholders from various sectors gathered and brainstormed to address fire incidences.

In his welcome address, Mallam Garba Sirajo, Head of Operations, NEMA office in Maiduguri, thanked all participants for honouring the invitation.

He said, “NEMA and the federal government would continue to partner with the Borno State Government and other key stakeholders in preventing fire incidents to save lives and property across the state.

” To this end, today’s flagging off campaign marks another step in strengthening community resilience and safety in Borno State, with NEMA reaffirming its commitment to proactive disaster management and collaboration with key Stakeholders,” Sirajo explained.

Representatives from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Federal Fire Service, Borno State Transport Management Agency (BOTMA), Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA), and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) were among the key participants.

The highlight of the event was a lecture delivered by various representatives, including that of the Federal Fire Service, who educated participants on practical fire prevention techniques and emergency response strategies.

The session also aims to empower transport workers and local communities with life-saving knowledge and tools for precaution and safety.

Following the lecture, the campaign thereafter proceeded to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) Depot in Maiduguri, where participants witnessed a live simulation and demonstration of fire prevention and emergency response in the event of a tanker explosion.

The demonstration showcased the importance of preparedness and coordination among response agencies during fire emergencies.

Vanguard News