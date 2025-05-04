Ndiulo resigns as spokesperson for Air Peace

Air Peace de

By Dickson Omobola

Spokesperson for Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, has resigned.

Ndiulo’s departure followed the receipt of his resignation letter, in which he expressed gratitude for the growth and development opportunities he received during his tenure.

In his resignation letter addressed to Human Resources at Air Peace, Ndiulo stated: “I wish to resign my appointment as Head, Corporate Communications at Air Peace Limited. My family and I are grateful for the wonderful opportunities for growth and development that I have had during my time at Air Peace.

“Your guidance and support have played a crucial role in my professional journey, and I appreciate the trust you placed in me. I wish you and the entire team at Air Peace continued success. Looking forward to maintaining a positive relationship with Air Peace in the future.”

Although the specific details of Ndiulo’s next destination was undisclosed, sources said he was set to join a prominent organisation that has actively tracked his career progression and offered him a more attractive and fulfilling executive role.

Ndiulo is a decorated journalist, having won the Nigeria Media Merit Award, NMMA, for Insurance Reporter of the Year and clinching the 1st runner-up position for Financial Reporter of the Year.

He holds a PhD in Strategic Marketing Management from Babcock University (2024), an MSc in Marketing from the University of Lagos (2006–2007), an MBA in Marketing from Lagos State University, and a BSc in Agricultural Economics and Farm Management from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.