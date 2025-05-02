NCAA warns Air Peace over flight delays

By Nnasom David

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern directive to Air Peace to immediately address persistent flight delays and cancellations that have sparked growing outrage among passengers.

A statement made available to Vanguard disclosed that the warning came during a heated meeting held today in Abuja with some members of the airline’s management team.

During the meeting, Director General NCAA Capt. Chris Najomo expressed deep dissatisfaction with the airline’s current performance and called for urgent action to restore public confidence.

“We have received an avalanche of complaints from the travelling public about chronic delays and frequent cancellations on your domestic routes.

“This is unacceptable, and we are demanding immediate improvement,” Capt. Najomo said.

The DGCA advised the airline to cut down its operations to match the number of serviceable aircraft currently in its fleet.

“You must trim your operations to align with your available aircraft. It is better to operate fewer flights reliably than to overload your schedule and disappoint passengers repeatedly,” he warned.

Responding to the concerns, representatives of Air Peace admitted that the airline was experiencing some operational difficulties but stressed that such issues were not uncommon in the aviation industry.

“We acknowledge the challenges, but we are working around the clock to fix them,” one of the airline’s executives said during the closed-door session. “Our team is committed to delivering better service and meeting passenger expectations.”

Despite pledging continued support for local airlines, Capt. Najomo emphasised that compliance with aviation regulations and international best practices is non-negotiable.

“The NCAA will not compromise on safety, reliability, and adherence to standards,” he stated. “While we support all Nigerian airlines to thrive, the interests and safety of the passengers come first.”

The DGCA also revealed that the NCAA is ramping up oversight efforts across the industry.

“We are increasing our monitoring of flight operations across all domestic carriers to ensure full compliance,” he concluded.